V.A. Will Mandate Vaccines for Most Medical Center Workers

The Department of Veterans Affairs will demand that nearly all workers, volunteers and contractors in its vast healthcare system be vaccinated against the coronavirus within the next eight weeks, unlike the Pentagon which has resisted immediate mandates of the 1.3 million active from the country. service troops.

Last month, the department began requiring injections for 115,000 of its frontline health workers, making it the first federal agency to require employees, including doctors, dentists and registered nurses, are vaccinated. Those who refuse run the risk of penalties up to and including revocation.

The expansion, which will impact around 245,000 new workers, was announced Thursday by Denis McDonough, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus continues to spread rapidly across the country, threatening hundreds of thousands of veterans seeking care. . Together, the two mandates will cover 360,000 workers and contractors.

“This pandemic is not over and VA must do everything in our power to protect the veterans of Covid-19”, Mr McDonough said in a statement. “With this expanded mandate, we can once again make and keep this fundamental promise.”