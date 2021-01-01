V finds unique ways of tracking his phone on the sets – watch video





Just lately a brand new Bangtan Bomb was dropped on Tuesday that includes BTS members Jimin and V. The singers had been sitting close to the director’s seat and located an deserted set microphone. In accordance with studies, each Jimin and V had been filming for his or her Grammy-nominated track Dynamite. Additionally Learn – BTS’ Jimin opens up on his love for the Okay-Pop band members and the way they’re like a household to him

Jimin and V’s newest new video has gone viral and is throughout social media. In the viral video, V doubled up as an announcer and requested the crew members holding his phone to make their method to the director’s seat. Out of the blue, even Jimin took the mic and began imitating the announcers. He poked enjoyable at them and shortly began singing few strains from Dynamite. Additionally Learn – BTS: Throwback to the time when RM, V and Jungkook’s love for ice-cream and noodles compelled them to interrupt guidelines

Watch the video

BTS broke a number of data with their English monitor Dynamite. Furthermore, the band members even bagged their first Grammy nomination for Greatest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency for Dynamite. Additionally Learn – BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung is a doting dad to Teacup Pomeranian, Yeotan – view pics

BTS is all set to launch their second English track named Butter. BTS ARMY is eagerly ready for the track to get launched. The BTS members have been sharing footage, movies, and clips of the songs and their followers can’t keep relaxed now. On Sunday, the BTS members shared the first group idea picture. In the snap, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook donned fits with totally different and unique hairstyles. Butter track is slated to launch on Might 21.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



