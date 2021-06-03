V, Jimin and Jin’s awards for Jungkook will tickle you silly – deets inside





Forward of their eighth debut anniversary, BTS has been celebrating their wonderful years with BTS FESTA 2021. And together with the photoshoot on finishing 8 years, BTS shared handwritten 2021 FESTA profiles. They embrace an in-depth description of themselves, one another and their journey within the music trade and as the most well-liked Korean pop boy band on this planet. And with it, they even gave awards to each particular person band member. We shared with y’all as to who gave what award to V aka Kim Taehyung and now, it is time to study who gave what award to Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. Additionally Learn – BTS members determine to present ‘made-up’ awards to V and the outcomes are actually hilarious

RM aka Kim Namjoon gave Jungkook ‘Jong Kook Award’ as a result of he is acquired physique identical to Kim Jong Kook. Properly, in case you did not discover, they share extra than simply good constructed, in widespread, they actually have a considerably related identify. Jin would give Jungkook Muscle Award as a result of he can carry any members simply with a single hand. Additionally Learn – BTS: The Okay-pop band members decide these two numbers as their hardest songs

Suga want to give Jungkook the ‘Really Award’ as a result of he needs him to finish the whole lot he determines to do. Suga says she begins one thing however does not actually full it therefore the award. J-Hope would give Kookie the ‘You look good award’ as a result of he loves Kookie bunny’s newest haircut. Jimin would give Jungkook the ‘So Scary Award’ as a result of he feels that Jungkook’s physique is just too massive. Properly, the lead vocalist is now a really good-looking younger grownup. V aka Kim Taehyung gave the Golden Make Please Cease Award as a result of he needs Jungkook to cease exercising. Jeon Jungkook has taken exercising very critically recently. Additionally Learn – BTS: Suga’s heart-warming gesture for an Indian meals supply employee in South Korea is the perfect factor as we speak on the Web

Final month, BTS featured on the quilt of Rolling Stone journal. Jungkook opened up on how individuals have been heaping reward on him for excelling at the whole lot he does and the title Golden Maknae. He mentioned, “Individuals say that I excel, that I’m an all-rounder. After all, I excel in some areas, however I don’t suppose it essentially helps to indulge in these abilities and presents. You possibly can solely enhance in a sure space when you actually observe when you actually strive, when you deep-dive into it. So I actually don’t wish to consider myself as an all-rounder. I simply wish to maintain attempting and working onerous. And naturally, I do really feel strain, however these pressures may drag me to work onerous and do my greatest at what I do.”

