V/Line delays as communication fault stops all trains



Victoria’s regional practice service got here to a complete standstill following a “communications fault” on Wednesday morning.

V/Line up to date all passengers of the foremost disruption through Twitter, warning of serious delays as lengthy as 90 minutes for all trains together with the Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat, Gippsland and Seymour traces.

“All practice providers on the regional community are at present suspended as a result of a communications outage which restricts the power for the V/Line management centre to speak with trains on the community,” the Division of Transport mentioned.

Regional commuters took to social media to specific their frustration, calling the practice system a “joke” and questioning how a statewide community might be introduced down by one failure.