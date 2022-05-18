V/Line delays as communication fault stops all trains
Victoria’s regional practice service got here to a complete standstill following a “communications fault” on Wednesday morning.
V/Line up to date all passengers of the foremost disruption through Twitter, warning of serious delays as lengthy as 90 minutes for all trains together with the Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat, Gippsland and Seymour traces.
“All practice providers on the regional community are at present suspended as a result of a communications outage which restricts the power for the V/Line management centre to speak with trains on the community,” the Division of Transport mentioned.
Regional commuters took to social media to specific their frustration, calling the practice system a “joke” and questioning how a statewide community might be introduced down by one failure.
The Division of Transport mentioned that engineers and communication companions addressed the difficulty and a few providers started to renew round an hour after the preliminary disruption. The Geelong and Gippsland traces remained severely delayed, and varied coach replacements additionally remained in place.
“Now we have carried out our backup communications system after an earlier communications fault and trains are returning at regular velocity. Prospects can anticipate delays of as much as 60 minutes,” V/Line mentioned.
Metropolitan V/Line providers weren’t disrupted.
Final 12 months a significant energy fault in Melbourne’s CBD despatched the regional rail traces into chaos. Trains didn’t run for hours as bus replacements have been put in place throughout the community.
