V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, RM, Jungkook and J-Hope REVEAL favourite things about being in the group
The South Okay-pop band BTS members lately revealed their favourite things about being in the group. In a latest AskAnythingChat interview, the BTS members together with V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, RM, Jungkook, and J-Hope had been requested a number of questions from ARMYs. One in all these questions was what’s every member’s favourite factor about being in BTS?
Jin stated that he likes that V sends humorous footage of himself. Whereas Jimin stated that he that Suga cooks for them when they’re vacationing. V stated that he likes when J-Hope all the time buys them presents. Jimin abruptly requested V to go with him and the latter stated that “You’re so very type!”
This is the full video:
BTS members are fairly shut to one another and they’re now inseparable.
