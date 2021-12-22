Vaani Kapoor on ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actor Ayushmann Khurrana! Vaani Kapoor said such a big thing about ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actor Ayushmann Khurrana!

News oi-Salman Khan

Actress Vaani Kapoor has become very popular all over the country today for her tremendous acting in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. For this film, she played the role of a trans-woman on screen. The actress is being made head-eyes to portray this role in a sincere, serious and skillful manner as her decision to play a transgender person on screen is being praised by the people and it is her bravery. Telling the decision.

Vaani is thanking her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana in the film, who always garners rave reviews and garnered huge verbal praise for supporting important scripts. Vaani is also grateful to Ayushmann for reposing faith in a script like ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ which needs to spark serious discussion in India.

Vaani says, “When Ayushmann can easily choose traditional subjects for success, it is a matter of courage and courage for an A-list actor like him to keep trying himself continuously! The more I know about Ayushmann; He likes to walk on unknown paths and this is the reason why he has become so important in the landscape of Indian cinema today.

He is a star who transforms the genre, transcends abilities and boundaries, who is desperate to contribute for the betterment of the society. That’s what makes him so adorable and wonderfully unique.” Ayushmann is today called the poster boy of content cinema in India. He has been named one of the world’s most influential people by the prestigious TIME magazine for his courageous intent to support taboo subjects. No superstar in India has ever played an openly gay man on screen!

While Ayushmann played the role of a gay man in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, a bald hero in ‘Bala’, a hero with erectile dysfunction in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, stellar roles of a sperm donor in ‘Vicky Donor’ have played. In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, he showed how every body type should be celebrated.

Now in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, he has backed a film about mainstreaming India’s transgender community. Vani says, ‘It was necessary to have Ayushmann in a film like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, so that it could be accepted by the family audience. Ayushman has become so important for Indian cinema today.

He will stand by those projects which are disruptive and are important for public consultation. Today they have created a genre of their own. Very few such stars will be found in the history of Indian cinema, who have managed to show such a feat. I am really happy that I got a chance to interact and connect with them.

I hope Ayushmann will continue on this path and continue to challenge the status quo in the Indian film industry.” Ayushmann will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’, Anubhuti Kashyap’s ‘Doctor Ji’ and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s film ‘Action Hero’.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:15 [IST]