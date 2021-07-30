Vaccinated People May Spread the Virus, Though Rarely, C.D.C. Reports

In another unexpected and unwanted turn of the country’s pandemic, fully immune people with so-called breakthrough Delta variant infections can pass the virus to others as easily as unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Disease Control said. Prevention in a report released on Friday.

Vaccines remain powerfully effective against serious illness and death, and infections in those vaccinated are considered relatively rare. But the revelation follows a slew of other discoveries this week about the Delta variant, all of which have rocked scientists’ understanding of the coronavirus.

An internal agency document, which was obtained by The New York Times Thursday evening, raised even more poignant questions than the report released on Friday, which mainly focused on a huge cluster of infections in Provincetown, Massachusetts. .

Taken together, the data collected by the CDC calls into question the country’s plans to return to offices and schools this fall, and reignites tough questions about the masking, testing and other precautions Americans hoped were behind them. .