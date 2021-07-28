Vaccinated People Should Be Tested After Exposure Even Without Symptoms, C.D.C. Says

In addition to revising its mask guidelines on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also quietly updated its testing recommendations for people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The agency is now advising people who have been vaccinated to be tested for the virus if they come in contact with someone with Covid-19, even if they have no symptoms. Previously, the health agency said people who are fully vaccinated do not need to be tested after exposure to the virus unless they show symptoms.

“Our updated guidelines recommend that vaccinated people get tested immediately after exposure, regardless of symptoms,” agency director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in an email to The New York Times. . “The tests are widely available. “

Fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in indoor public spaces after the exposure, the agency said. Three to five days later, they should be tested for the virus.