Vaccinated People Should Be Tested After Exposure Even Without Symptoms, C.D.C. Says
In addition to revising its mask guidelines on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also quietly updated its testing recommendations for people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The agency is now advising people who have been vaccinated to be tested for the virus if they come in contact with someone with Covid-19, even if they have no symptoms. Previously, the health agency said people who are fully vaccinated do not need to be tested after exposure to the virus unless they show symptoms.
“Our updated guidelines recommend that vaccinated people get tested immediately after exposure, regardless of symptoms,” agency director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in an email to The New York Times. . “The tests are widely available. “
Fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in indoor public spaces after the exposure, the agency said. Three to five days later, they should be tested for the virus.
If the results come back negative, they can stop wearing masks indoors. If the results are positive, those infected should isolate themselves at home for 10 days.
The new recommendation came on the same day the agency recommended that fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors under certain circumstances. When levels of community transmission are high, everyone, regardless of their immunization status, should wear masks indoors when in public, the agency now says.
The agency also recommended that vaccinated people in close contact with unvaccinated people, including children under 12, consider wearing masks in indoor public spaces regardless of transmission rates in the community. local. In a turn, the agency also recommended universal masking in schools.
For months, the CDC had resisted the recommendation of masks for those vaccinated, even as the highly contagious Delta variant spread and the World Health Organization recommended continued mask wear.
The change was prompted by new data suggesting that even vaccinated people infected with Delta can carry large amounts of the virus and pass it on to others, Dr Walensky said at a press conference on Tuesday.
However, vaccines offer strong protection against the worst consequences, including serious illness, hospitalization and death.
Apoorva Mandavilli contributed reporting.
#Vaccinated #People #Tested #Exposure #Symptoms #CDC
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.