Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated: Europe’s Covid Culture War
Annberg-Butchholz, Germany – Sven Mरller is proudly not vaccinated. He believes that covid vaccines are not effective or safe but a way to make money for drug companies and corrupt politicians who are taking away his freedom.
According to state regulations to prevent coronavirus infection, he is no longer allowed to go to restaurants, bowling alleys, cinemas or hairdressing salons. From next week, he too will be barred from entering most stores. But it has strengthened his resolve.
“They can’t break me,” said Mr Mलरller, 40, a bar owner in the town of Anburg-Buchols, in the Ore Mountains region of the eastern Saxony state where vaccination rates are 44 per cent – the lowest in Germany.
Mr Mलरller points out a problem that is as acute in some parts of Europe as it is in the United States. If Germany had red and blue states, Saxony would be crimson. In places like this, the pockets of non-vaccinated people are running the latest rounds of infection, filling up strained hospital wards, jeopardizing financial recovery and forcing governments to flee the fourth wave of epidemics.
Although studies show that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infection – and to prevent hospitalization or death if infected – it is impossible to persuade those who have deep doubts about vaccines, but everything has been proven. Instead, Western European governments are resorting to coercion, a mixture of order, temptation and punishment.
In Italy, the northernmost province of Bolzano – bordering Austria and Switzerland, where 70 percent of the population is German-speaking – has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Experts attribute the rapid increase in infection there to frequent exchanges with Austria, but also to the cultural inclination of the population towards homeopathy and natural remedies.
“There are some ties to the far right, but the main reason is faith in nature,” said Patrick Franzoni, a doctor leading the province’s vaccination campaign. Especially in the Alps, he said, German-speaking people rely more on fresh air, organic products and herbal teas than on traditional medicine.
In fact, the German-speaking regions of Germany, Austria and Switzerland have the largest share of unvaccinated population in the whole of Western Europe. One in four people over the age of 12 are unvaccinated, compared to one in 10 in France and Italy, and almost none in Portugal.
Sociologists say that in addition to the dominant culture of alternative medicine, vaccine resistance is due to the strong tradition of decentralized government that distrusts the rules imposed by capital – and the extreme right to know how to exploit both. .
Pia Lamberti of CEMAS, a Berlin-based think tank opposed to vaccines, said the focus was on misinformation and conspiracy theories, the long tail of the pro-democracy nationalist movement that has rocked European politics for a decade.
“Radical anti-waxers are not a large group, but they are large enough to cause problems in epidemics,” Ms. Lamberti said. “The success of the far right cheerleading on this issue and the failure of the mainstream politicians to take it seriously enough.”
As a result, in some parts of Europe, “whether or not you have been vaccinated has become almost a political identifier, like in the United States,” she added.
In Austria, where the government has taken the lead in imposing restrictions on non-vaccinated people, the newly formed anti-vaccination party has recently won three seats in the northern state parliament, a stronghold of the far right. In France and Italy, anti-vaccine hot spots remain where the national population is influential.
In Saxony, anti-vaccination sentiments and support for the far-right Alternative for Germany or AFD – the strongest political force in the country – overlap significantly.
The AfD has leveled off nationally, but in the former Communist East, anti-vaccine sentiment has proven to be a natural fit for many elements who already have deep doubts about government, globalization, large corporations and the mainstream media.
“The vaccine polarizes,” said Ralph Schmidt, mayor of Annaburg-Buchols. “I listen from morning to night: everyone has their own perfect truth and their own social media channel to reinforce that truth. The other side is all lies. ”
It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Mr. Schmidt. “My biggest problem right now is maintaining social peace in this city,” he said.
In Annaburg-Bucholz, a former medieval metal-mining town near the Czech border, the division is visible and visible.
Every Monday, radical anti-waxers hold a small but noisy rally in the city center. This week, there were about 50 protesters, chanting “Vaccine kills” and chanting slogans against the government in Berlin, which they say is a communist dictatorship, “only worse.”
Many restaurant windows have rebellious messages blaming “political decisions” and strict new rules that bar non-vaccinated people from entering.
One of them is Mr. Mरller’s bar, a salon where he sells more than 90 types of jeans. Most unvaccinated protectors like him, he says. A sign on the door quotes the German constitution and reads: “(a) Vaccinated, (not) tested, you are welcome as a human being!”
The sign made him a minor celebrity: people stop to take photos, a street cafe owner copies his text.
Carin and Hans Schneider, two retired passers-by who both grew up in Annberg-Buchols and who have been vaccinated, said the only way to get suspects to get a shot is to make it almost impossible not to. “It’s stupid,” Ms. Schneider said. “You cannot argue with them; You have to be tough. ”
In Germany, the incoming government wants to impose stricter rules against unvaccinated people, including requiring them to take a negative coronavirus test before using public transport.
But Austria has done the most, restricting the movement of anyone over the age of 12 and not vaccinating them to travel for work, school, groceries and medical services, and empowered the police to check the vaccination documents on the street.
“This is an unprecedented violation of our constitutional freedoms,” said Michael Bruner, head of the MFG.
Austria’s so-called unvaccinated lockdown was a hot topic in Saxony, where many felt that next week’s new restrictions would be equated with another name.
Saxony was the first German state to exclude most unvaccinated people from public life, which required vaccination in most social places, or evidence of a cure for covid infection. From Monday, all unnecessary shops will also be limited to them.
Many, like Mr Mलरller, feel betrayed by the government. “They promised that vaccinations would not be ordered,” he said. “But this vaccine is the order of the back door.”
About 10 minutes from Annberg-Buchols, Konstanz Albrecht was injecting a dose of the Pfizer-Bioentech vaccine into the hand of a 67-year-old man. Dr. Albrecht has taken to the streets with one of 30 mobile vaccination squads that cross the Saxony to entice people to take shots.
So far, there are no clear indications that new restrictions have increased the demand for vaccinations. On that day, Dr. Most of the shots given by Albrecht were booster for people who were vaccinated a few months ago.
Many of those who came for his first shot made it clear that he felt compelled. Said Albrecht. One man said he was doing this because he could take his son to his sports club. One woman murmured that she had “no choice.”
Mr. Schmidt, the mayor, warned that by not vaccinating single people, the government is sowing division. “This description, ‘those people who are not badly vaccinated, they are responsible for hair growth,'” he said. “It’s not helpful.”
Mr. Schmidt would love to bring people together. He is lobbying the city’s celebrated Christmas market to allow non-vaccinated people to proceed without restrictions – instead, testing orders for all.
In Annberg-Buchols, half the booths are already set for the November 26 opening schedule. But Mr Schmidt is concerned that it will still be banned by the state government.
“It will be the last straw,” he said. “For our region, this is more than a Christmas fair, we are as a city and as a region. It is an emotion, it is an identity. Big cities don’t understand that. ”
The report was contributed by Christopher F. Shuetze From Berlin, Jason Horowitz From Rome, Continuous meheut From Paris, Anton Trinowski From Moscow and Nicky Kitsantonis From Athens.
