Annberg-Butchholz, Germany – Sven Mरller is proudly not vaccinated. He believes that covid vaccines are not effective or safe but a way to make money for drug companies and corrupt politicians who are taking away his freedom.

According to state regulations to prevent coronavirus infection, he is no longer allowed to go to restaurants, bowling alleys, cinemas or hairdressing salons. From next week, he too will be barred from entering most stores. But it has strengthened his resolve.

“They can’t break me,” said Mr Mलरller, 40, a bar owner in the town of Anburg-Buchols, in the Ore Mountains region of the eastern Saxony state where vaccination rates are 44 per cent – the lowest in Germany.

Mr Mलरller points out a problem that is as acute in some parts of Europe as it is in the United States. If Germany had red and blue states, Saxony would be crimson. In places like this, the pockets of non-vaccinated people are running the latest rounds of infection, filling up strained hospital wards, jeopardizing financial recovery and forcing governments to flee the fourth wave of epidemics.