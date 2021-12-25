Vaccination alone will not provide protection from Omicron, 9 out of 10 infected have got the vaccine: Center

Omicron cases are increasing rapidly in India. It is a matter of concern that out of 10 infected, 9 are those who had received both doses of the vaccine. This analysis was done on 183 Omicron patients. On Friday, the central government said that vaccine alone is not enough to stop this epidemic. The only way to avoid this is for people to be alert and to make a habit of masks.

The post Vaccination alone will not provide protection from Omicron, 9 out of 10 infected have been vaccinated: Center appeared first on Jansatta.

#Vaccination #provide #protection #Omicron #infected #vaccine #Center