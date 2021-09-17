Vaccination News: Mega Vaccination Updates and News on PM Modi’s Birthday News: Mega Vaccination Campaign on PM Modi’s Birthday Latest News

Highlights A mega vaccination campaign was celebrated across the country on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday

By 5 p.m., more than 2 million people have received doses of the covid vaccine.

There were also complaints of unrest, messages came to people without vaccines

Disruption from Bihar, MP to UP, officials said technical problems

New Delhi

On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi Birthday), a new record has been set for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, more than 2 million people have received doses of the covid vaccine. The final figures are yet to come and with the speed at which vaccinations are being carried out, it is believed that the figure of 2.5 crore could be crossed by late evening.



19 lakh people were vaccinated every hour

According to government figures, more than 527 doses are being given every second to measure the speed of the vaccine. That means more than 19 lakh doses have been given every hour. However, during this campaign, there have been many complaints that many have received the message of vaccination without going to the vaccination center.

And when the message of vaccine without vaccine came

Raju Kumar, a resident of Nalanda in Bihar, received a message around 4 pm that he had been given a second dose of Kovishield. Sharing a screenshot of the message on Twitter, he wrote that he had not received any vaccines, yet received the message of full vaccination.

Sent back from center, ‘vaccinated’ without vaccine

Ashwin Patidar, a resident of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, also received the message of vaccination without getting vaccinated. He shared a fake vaccination message on Twitter, tagging Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya and the Prime Minister. Patidar wrote, ‘Ordinary citizens are being deceived. The center’s slot was booked but when I went there, I found out that the vaccine would not be given today. So why was the slot given? And now the message of vaccination without vaccine was also sent.



They were not found while searching for slots, today the vaccine was found without slot paper

Similarly, Anurag Famous and his mother Archana Jha also did not get a second dose of Kovid vaccine. He wrote on Twitter that we had been looking for the slot for the last several days and could not find it. But today I got the message that without going to the vaccination center, we have taken a second dose.



The CMO said this was due to technical faults

Shivam Bhatt, a resident of Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh, had booked a slot on September 17 for a second dose of covacin. But for some reason I could not go for vaccination. However, at 3 pm, he also received a message that his second dose of covacin had been applied. Talking to CMO Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar about this, he said, ‘This may have happened due to some technical reasons. We will investigate and fix it within 24 hours. Those who have received the vaccination message without being vaccinated can still go to the vaccination center and get the covid vaccine.

NBT online view

The message of vaccinating people without vaccination is not just a technical issue. We have no idea how many people received such messages. Those who have the tools will get the vaccine from anywhere, but most people do not know where to go and where to appeal if such a message arrives. In addition, people are still worried about the vaccine, on the other hand, people who have taken the double dose are getting many discounts and concessions. In such a situation, if someone gets a certificate of vaccination sitting at home, why would he go to the vaccination center? Therefore, it would be good to investigate the main reasons for the arrival of such messages. If this happens due to some technical problem, it should be fixed immediately.