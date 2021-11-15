Vaccinations for Children Encouraged With Incentives Like Cash
State governments in the United States are promoting coronavirus shots for children, as they did for adults earlier this year.
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on November 2, the White House estimates it has received more than a million doses.
With the pace of vaccination slowing in US adults, states are encouraging immunization in new eligible children, despite some questions about the effectiveness of incentive programs.
Such events increased in the summer as vaccination progress slowed. This often includes cash payments or lotteries, sometimes to win items such as custom pickup trucks or rifles, and free tickets to baseball games, drinks and even joints.
The prizes announced so far for the children are mostly cash and scholarships, but in some areas local attractions are also being explored.
Visa gift cards worth $ 100 are available for children in Louisiana and Chicago. In New York City, $ 100 prepaid debit cards are also available as tickets to the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Cyclones baseball games.
In San Antonio, parents who have their children vaccinated at a city hospital are eligible for a $ 100 gift card to the grocery store chain HEB in Texas. Around New York State, parents can enroll children ages 5 to 11 in a series of drawings for a full ride college scholarship to any two- or four-year public college or university in the state. There will be a total of 50 winners.
Ohio is running a program called Vax-2-School in which Ohio colleges will have 150 scholarships worth $ 10,000 each, as well as drawings for five $ 100,000 scholarships. Older children between the ages of 12 and 17 in Minnesota can get a $ 200 Visa gift card and enter a series of drawings for one of the five ,000 100,000 Minnesota College Scholarships.
West Virginia is giving kids a chance to win an educational savings fund, and as a grand prize at the event, a school will receive $ 100,000 and a Government Party with Government Gym Justice and Babydog, its English Bulldog. Hundreds of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses will also be granted.
Similarly, children between the ages of 5 and 17 in Maine are being asked to be creative in encouraging their peers to get vaccinated. The state is requesting a 30-second video on the benefits of taking covid shots from them, emphasizing “original music or humor,” the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, and the dangers of not being vaccinated. Prizes that will be donated to the School of Filmmakers are $ 50,000 for first place, $ 25,000 for second place and $ 10,000 for third place.
#Vaccinations #Children #Encouraged #Incentives #Cash
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.