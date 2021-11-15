Vaccinations for Children Encouraged With Incentives Like Cash

State governments in the United States are promoting coronavirus shots for children, as they did for adults earlier this year.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on November 2, the White House estimates it has received more than a million doses.

With the pace of vaccination slowing in US adults, states are encouraging immunization in new eligible children, despite some questions about the effectiveness of incentive programs.

Such events increased in the summer as vaccination progress slowed. This often includes cash payments or lotteries, sometimes to win items such as custom pickup trucks or rifles, and free tickets to baseball games, drinks and even joints.