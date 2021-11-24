Vaccine Checks Begin on German Trains, Trams and Buses
Tickets! Pass the vaccination! Covid tests! Since Wednesday, ticket inspectors on Germany’s public transport network have begun conducting random checks on passenger vaccination evidence, recovery from covid or negative daily testing, as Germany’s caseload is increasing alarmingly.
Masks have been mandatory on public transport since the early days of the epidemic, but transport providers – and the current transport minister – have pushed back against calls to show passengers proof of immunity to riding.
The decision to take the extra step came last week after parliament voted on a bill proposed by parties preparing to take over the government after the September election. The law also prescribes the same rules in the workplace.
On Tuesday, German health officials reported 66,884 new cases, a daily record, and the number of coward deaths in the country was closer to 100,000.
The documents will be checked at random, mainly by those responsible for checking the tickets, although the police may be called for help. Germany’s national railway, Deutsche Bahn, said it aims to run spot checks on 400 of its routes daily.
Children under the age of 6 and school children who are tested several times a week with their class are excluded. Other riders need to prove that they have been fully vaccinated, that they have recovered from the disease six months ago, or that their test results from a less than 24-hour-old official test site are negative.
Initially, those caught without any of these documents will be asked to land at the next stop. Finally, a fine of up to several thousand euros can be imposed.
