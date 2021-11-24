Vaccine Checks Begin on German Trains, Trams and Buses

Tickets! Pass the vaccination! Covid tests! Since Wednesday, ticket inspectors on Germany’s public transport network have begun conducting random checks on passenger vaccination evidence, recovery from covid or negative daily testing, as Germany’s caseload is increasing alarmingly.

Masks have been mandatory on public transport since the early days of the epidemic, but transport providers – and the current transport minister – have pushed back against calls to show passengers proof of immunity to riding.

The decision to take the extra step came last week after parliament voted on a bill proposed by parties preparing to take over the government after the September election. The law also prescribes the same rules in the workplace.