Vaccine Hesitancy Hurts Covid Fight in Poorer Countries

JOHANNESBURG – The discovery of the Omicron type in South Africa indicates the next phase of the fight against covid-19: vaccinating more people in poorer nations that lack vaccines to prevent new mutations.

But world leaders sometimes talk about it as if it were primarily a matter of distributing doses abroad, with South Africa’s experience, at the very least, pointing to a more complex set of challenges.

Like many poor countries, rich countries have monopolized them, forcing South Africa to wait months for vaccines. Many countries still do not have enough vaccines to vaccinate their populations.

Problems are not over as the number of shots is increasing.

Neglected and under-funded public health infrastructure has slowed their distribution, especially in rural areas, where storage and staffing problems are common.