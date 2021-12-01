Vaccine Hesitancy Hurts Covid Fight in Poorer Countries
JOHANNESBURG – The discovery of the Omicron type in South Africa indicates the next phase of the fight against covid-19: vaccinating more people in poorer nations that lack vaccines to prevent new mutations.
But world leaders sometimes talk about it as if it were primarily a matter of distributing doses abroad, with South Africa’s experience, at the very least, pointing to a more complex set of challenges.
Like many poor countries, rich countries have monopolized them, forcing South Africa to wait months for vaccines. Many countries still do not have enough vaccines to vaccinate their populations.
Problems are not over as the number of shots is increasing.
Neglected and under-funded public health infrastructure has slowed their distribution, especially in rural areas, where storage and staffing problems are common.
And now, in parts of Africa, as well as in South Asia, there are growing signs that suspicion or outright hostility to the covid vaccine may go deeper than expected.
Deep mistrust of the government and medical authorities, especially in rural and underprivileged communities, can already stop the vaccination campaign. The legacy of Western exploitation and medical malpractice during and after colonialism is very weighty.
Misinformation circulating on social media often fills the void, with some coming from the United States and Europe, where vaccine denial is also a problem.
World Health Organization Africa Director Dr. “There is no doubt that vaccine hesitation is a factor in the rollout of vaccines,” said Matsidiso Moeti. News or rumors of possible side effects, she said, “are picked up and talked about and some people get scared.”
A few days before the first discovery of the Omicron type, health officials in South Africa withdrew shipments of doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, fearing that their stock of 16 million shots would be damaged by insufficient demand.
Although only 36 percent of adults in South Africa are fully vaccinated, daily vaccinations are already flat, according to government figures.
It’s not just South Africa.
Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi have also called on vaccine manufacturers and donors to stop sending more shots because they cannot use the supplies they have, according to several health officials involved in efforts to distribute the vaccine to developing nations.
Research has consistently found that factors such as public distrust and unequal vaccine distribution can increase skepticism about vaccines in any country. But these problems are often more prevalent in poorer countries during epidemics, says Yale University epidemiologist Dr. Saad Omer said and they have had a profound effect.
Public messaging campaigns and carefully crafted vaccine deliveries can counteract distrust – but their supply is low.
“Almost no investment in vaccine education or promotion has been made in low-income countries,” he said. Omar said. “Why do we expect people to get vaccinated at the airport, take photos and people come to the airport running to get vaccinated?”
Only one in four health workers in Africa is vaccinated, according to World Health Organization officials. In many countries, less than half the people say they consider getting vaccinated.
This is not just a problem for Africa.
In India, health workers face occasional violent resistance in rural communities. Among those who have not completed high school, vaccination hesitation rates reach 50 percent. In some parts of the country, more than a third of the doses go bad in low demand.
Still, many are eager for vaccinations. When the first dose became widely available in South Africa earlier this year, one-third of the country’s adults were quickly vaccinated, a pattern that is being repeated elsewhere.
Experts emphasize that even partial eclipses will reduce the spread of new or existing types. But if the world wants to get rid of the epidemic, it may not be enough to achieve the required high vaccination rates.
In South Africa, even before Kovid, there was distrust of the government and medical authorities. But a series of shocks, including a vaccine rollout, as well as widespread allegations of corruption in last year’s lockdown have added to public unrest.
“There is a lack of confidence in the public health system’s ability to deliver vaccines,” said Chris Wick, founder of Covid Com, a South African non-profit group.
The group is conducting vaccination information sessions, but the suspicion is not easy to overcome. After a session in Pretoria Township, Atreusville, a 20-year-old woman in attendance said she was not distracted.
“I don’t think Kovid is real,” said Tidibatso Rakabe. “They are playing with us, with the politicians and with everyone.”
Many say they fear the consequences.
Earlier this year, the United States briefly suspended the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to reports of extremely rare blood clots, delaying access to healthcare workers in South Africa. Both countries decided to resume shots after they concluded they were safe.
The South African government held regular briefings, but they were on television and in English, when radio remained the most powerful medium and most South Africans did not speak English as their mother tongue.
The online registration system also left millions without regular internet access.
Lockdown aid efforts were tarnished by corruption scandals, in which a presidential spokesman was forced to step down. The health minister later resigned after his office was found to have defrauded a 9 million communications contract.
Ethnic division is another major factor.
White South Africans are significantly more likely than others to be skeptical about vaccines, a recent study has found. This is partly due to distrust of the black-led government, but also to the reason that American coward conspirators have a wider reach among white South Africans on social media, according to Mr. Vic of Coved com.
Although black South Africans are more open to vaccination, they are vaccinated at a lower rate, often giving reasons for difficulty getting to the vaccination site. Some even hesitate to take another shot.
Vaccine shrinkage has long hampered the global vaccination campaign, with health experts saying some drivers are predicting an epidemic.
In poor, rural areas, health resources are often in short supply. Doctors in the capital or abroad often oversee vaccinations. But a history of neglect and exploitation creates distrust of outsiders.
The first modern, global campaign against smallpox, launched in 1959, raised deep suspicions in parts of Africa and Asia, where it was seen as a continuation of colonial-era medical malpractice. Some WHO officials used physical force to vaccinate people, increasing mistrust. The campaign took 28 years.
Polio eradication efforts, which eventually grew in poor countries in the 1980s and are still ongoing, have met with similar resistance. A study in the journal Nature found that vaccination avoidance is highest among poor or marginalized groups, who believe that health officials, and especially Western governments, will not voluntarily help them.
In Nigeria in the early 2000s, amid growing religious tensions, there were unfounded rumors that foreign health workers were using polio vaccine as a cover to sterilize the country’s Muslim population. Boycotts and local bans led to a resurgence of polio, with cases spreading to 15 other countries, including Southeast Asia.
Similar rumors spread among the Muslim minority in India, after which the number of polio cases increased by six per cent in one year.
Health officials can now pay the price for years of exploitation before and after colonialism, which has created a deep mistrust of Western medical authorities. A 15-nation survey by the Africa Center for Disease Control found that 43 percent of those surveyed believed that Africans were used as guinea pigs in vaccine tests – a practice Western drug companies did in the 1990s.
Income
Even within their own borders, Western governments are struggling to overcome vaccine resistance. So it is difficult to imagine that they would do better in a remote community without a local understanding.
Any appearance of Western powers forcing unwanted vaccines into African or Asian weapons risks exacerbating the reaction.
“If the goal is to keep the US and the rest of the world safe, then it should be very clear that the success of the domestic program depends on what happens at the international level,” he said. Omar said.
Declan Walsh contributed to the report from Nairobi.
#Vaccine #Hesitancy #Hurts #Covid #Fight #Poorer #Countries
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.