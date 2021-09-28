Vaccine mandate inspired thousands of New York health workers to get vaccinated

New York is a bellwether of sorts for the vaccine mandate, as several states have implemented similar requirements that go into effect soon, including California, where health care workers must be fully vaccinated by September 30. should go. New York’s mandate is one of the strictest, providing no option to have weekly tests rather than vaccinations. It does not allow any religious exemptions, although it is subject to litigation.

In New York City’s public hospital system, more than 8,000 workers had not been vaccinated a week earlier. By Monday morning, that number had dropped to about 5,000 – or just over 10 percent of the workforce.

The system’s president, Dr. Michelle Katz, said Tuesday that there were about 500 untrained nurses among the staff who were placed on unpaid leave on Tuesday, but the system had enough staff and reinforcements to continue working safely.

In Rochester, officials at Strong Memorial Hospital put a two-week pause on prescribing elective procedures and warned patients of long wait times for routine appointments because the deadline lapsed last week. But on Monday, they announced that they have been able to bring down the vaccination rate of their employees to 95.5 percent, up from 92 percent last week.

The hospital’s chief operating officer, Kathleen Parinello, said that according to exempt staff members, fewer than 300 of the 16,000 employees would be fired if they didn’t relent.

“Some are still very scared,” she said. “That’s why they need a hand-holding and reassurance.” That said, other employees told her they weren’t sure they should get vaccinated, but they didn’t want to lose their jobs.

In the courts, some lawsuits filed by opponents of the mandate are based on First Amendment grounds. Others argue that the state should recognize immunity from prior infection, although most scientists say this does not provide sufficient protection and insist that vaccination is preferable.