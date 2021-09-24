Vaibhav writes: Diya Mirza left her son Avyan and went out for work and said that it was very difficult
Diya wrote in her post, ‘Finally came out in the evening to be part of a special event. Just want to thank this wonderful team for now. I thought it was very difficult to get away from Avyan 24 hours a day. Mama Avi will work, because Mama wants to make this world a better place for you in which you will grow up my dear. ‘
Notably, Avian, the son of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Lekhi, was born on May 14. After spending four months in NICU, the actress welcomed her son home on September 15. Sharing a photo on her Instagram with the boy, Dia Mirza wrote, ‘Avyan you have taught us the power of humility, grace and prayer. You have accomplished us in every way. All our family and friends are happy to see you. Thank you all Do you know who you are? All parents caring for you at NICU must be connected. All people have sent love, strength and prayer. ‘
