Vaikasi Visakam 2021: Date, time, and significance

Vaikasi Visakam is widely known because the birthday of Lord Murugan. It falls throughout Visakam Nakshatra within the Tamil month Vaikasi. It’s the second Photo voltaic month within the Tamil Calendar and Visakam is the sixteenth star out of the twenty-seven stars which exists not less than as soon as in each month. Vaikasi month is understood by Vrishabha month and Visakam Nakshatra is called Vishakha Nakshatra in different Hindu Calendars. Vaikasi Visakam falls within the month of Could or June.

Vaikasi Visakam 2021 date and time

Vaikasi Visakam 2021 will likely be celebrated on Could 25 this yr. Visakam Nakshathram will start at 07:06 am on Could 25, 2021 and finish at 04:11 am on Could 26, 2021.

Vaikasi Visakam 2021 celebration and significance

Lord Muruga is the youthful brother of Lord Ganesha, subsequently he’s the second son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Muruga is also referred to as Lord Senthil, Lord Kumaran, Lord Subramanyam and Lord Shanmugam. Lord Muruga can be thought-about as God of Braveness, Wealth and Knowledge. It’s believed that Lord Murugan has six faces and thus often called Lord Arumugam. Lord Murugan is able to seeing in East, West, North, South, Heaven and Patala concurrently as a result of presence of six faces.

Vaikasi Visakam is principally celebrated by Tamilians the world over. On the day of Vaikasi Visakam, the Nakshatram Visakam coincides with the complete moon or Pournami, devotees take out a procession and carry milk to Subramania temples to carry out milk Abhishekam to the deity.

