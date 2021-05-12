Vaio SE14, Vaio SX14 to launch in India on 16 May, to be priced at Rs 88,990, Rs 1,72,990 respectively- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Vaio SE14, Vaio SX14 to launch in India on 16 Could, to be priced at Rs 88,990, Rs 1,72,990 respectively- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

VAIO Company is launching two new laptops in India – VAIO SE14 and VAIO SX14. Whereas the SE14 will be priced beginning Rs 88,990, SX14 will be out there at Rs 1,72,990. The SE14 laptop computer is powered by an Intel eleventh Gen processor. The laptops are scheduled to launch on 16 Could and can be out there for buy on Amazon India.

The VAIO SE14 provides battery lifetime of up to 12 hours, as per the corporate. It sports activities steel and plastic chassis and comes with Tiger Lake CPU and Iris Xe Built-in GPUs. For working professionals, the laptop computer has single and a number of convention modes with a 1080 p IR entrance internet digital camera.

Then again, the high-end laptop computer sequence SX14 comes with fingerprint and facial recognition assist. It incorporates a 14-inch 4K Extremely HD Show. The SX14 sequence laptop computer has an Intel Core i7 processor together with the Dolby Audio audio system.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, CEO of Nexstgo Firm Restricted Alex Chung mentioned that with the brand new laptops, they are going to be in a position to present customers in India with a extremely superior, future-forward know-how. Nexstgo Firm is concerned with the manufacturing, gross sales, and advertising of the VAIO merchandise in Asian markets together with India, Macau, the Center East, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Nexstgo’s Regional Enterprise Director (South Asia) Seema Bhatnagar mentioned the alliance with VAIO will assist the corporate to strengthen its management place in India as they “kind a sturdy, symbiotic relationship to profit the purchasers”.