Vairamuthu says he won't accept ONV literary prize amid backlash, blames 'vendetta' behind jury's decision to reconsider

Customary Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu on Saturday introduced ‘returning’ the ONV literary prize, instituted in reminiscence of Jnanpith laureate Malayalam poet unhurried ONV Kurup, following protests from assorted quarters in opposition to the award to the songwriter, who goes through “MeToo” costs.

Although he mentioned he used to be ‘returning’ the award, in kill he used to be declining the honour, asserting he did not decide the jury to face embarrassment and blamed ‘vendetta’ within the advantage of the selection to rethink the award by the ONV Cultural Academy.

He requested that the cash prize of Rs three lakh introduced by the academy be given to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Public Discount fund and introduced his personal contribution of Rs two lakh in route of the equivalent, as a “token” of his like for Kerala and its individuals.

“Ensuing from the interference of these with vendetta the award has been topic to reconsideration is what I beget come to seize.”

Questioning if the protests had been aimed in route of “belittling” him and Kurup, Vairamuthu mentioned he wished to be particular the “scholarly jury may maybe nicely maybe restful not be pushed to embarrassment.”

“Ensuing from this fact, I handiest need to steer certain of receiving the award amid controversies,” he mentioned.

Indicating that he used to be very simple, Vairamuthu mentioned “there may maybe be not such a factor as a should rub my truthfulness.”

“Ensuing from this fact I beget taken a gradual decision and I’m asserting it with like and readability. I’m returning the ONV Literary Prize to the ONV cultural academy,” he mentioned in a video posted on his official Twitter tackle.

Vairamuthu’s son, Madhan Karky, tweeted writing “baseless accusations” are being levelled in opposition to his father.

If a neighborhood of usa citizens abominate your loved ones and throw baseless accusations to your dad or mother, and your dad or mum denies these accusations, who will you perception? I perception my dad. If the involved individuals decide they’ve fact on their aspect, allow them to grasp it to the ethical authorities. — Madhan Karky (@madhankarky) May maybe nicely nicely 29, 2021



On Friday, the ONV Cultural Academy had mentioned it has decided to overview the selection to grant the fifth ONV Literary Prize to Vairamuthu.

The academy’s decision got here within the wake of mounting protests from assorted quarters to current the award to the Tamil song-author and poet who goes through “MeToo” accusations.

Actors Parvathi Thiruvothu and Geetu Mohandas and singer Chinmayi Sripada, who used to be amongst the women who accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment, had objected to the Kerala honour for the lyricist.

Vairamuthu had earlier denied the allegations levelled in opposition to him, calling them “absolutely unfounded” and “motivated”.

Vairamuthu additional thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Ample Stalin and all people who had greeted him earlier for being chosen for the award.

He additionally mentioned “let the connection between Tamil and Malayalam flourish.”

Earlier, an informed jury, comprising Malayalam College vice chancellor Anil Vallathol and poets Alankode Leelakrishnan and Prabha Varma, chosen the winner and it had been introduced that the date of the award presentation may maybe nicely maybe presumably be introduced later in take a look at of the COVID-19 notify.

Illustrious critic M Leelavathi had bagged the award closing 12 months.

Additionally a novelist, Vairamuthu used to be conferred the Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2014.