Vaishakha Kalashtami 2021: Here’s all you need to know

Vaishakha Kalashtami 2021: All you need to know | Representational picture

Krishna Ashtami Could 2021: Kalashtami is a major competition noticed on each Hindu lunar month throughout Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha (eighth day throughout the waning part of the moon). Devotees of Lord Bhairav observe quick and worship him on all Kalashtami days within the yr.

Probably the most vital Kalashtami, which is named Kalabhairav Jayanti, falls within the month of Margashirsha. It’s believed that Lord Shiva appeared in type of Bhairav on the identical day.

Nevertheless, a complete of 12 Kalashtami is noticed in a yr. Learn on to know extra about it.

Vaishakha Kalashtami 2021: Date

This month Kalashtami will probably be noticed immediately on Could 3, 2021 (Monday). Vaishakha, Krishna Ashtami tithi begins at 13:39 on Could 03 and ends at 13:10, Could 04.

Kalashtami 2021: Puja vidhi

On this auspicious day of Kalashtami, devotees stand up earlier than dawn, take bathe, do Sankalp and worship Lord Kalabhairava together with Lord Shiva and Parvati. Devotees observe maintain a strict quick for the entire day. Some even go to Lord Kaal Bhairav’s temple to provide prayers. Devotees on this present day additionally observe the customized of feeding canines, it’s believed that by doing this, Lord Bhairav is happy and fulfils all wishes. It is usually believed that performing Jagran throughout the evening will increase the virtues of the quick.

