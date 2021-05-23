Vaishakha, Shani Pradosh Vrat: All you need to know



Vaishakha, Pradosh Vrat 2021: Pradosh Vrat is a Hindu pageant that’s noticed on the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight. The day is often known as Pradosham in South India, is noticed to search the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat is noticed on each Trayodashi Tithis, i.e. Shukla Paksha Trayodashi, and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, within the lunar month. Due to this fact, it comes twice each month.

Vaishakha, Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date

This month Pradosh Vrat will likely be noticed immediately, Might 8, 2021, Saturday. As per drikpanchang, the best time to carry out the Pradosh Kaal puja is between 19:01 to 21:07.

When Pradosham day falls on Monday it’s referred to as Soma Pradosham, on Tuesday it’s referred to as Bhauma Pradosham and on Saturday it’s referred to as Shani Pradosham.

Pradosh Vrat Might 2021: Tithi

Vaishakha, Krishna Trayodashi tithi begins at 17:20, Might 08, and ends at 19:30, Might 09.

On today, devotees of Lord Shiva observe quick for the entire day and carry out puja within the night throughout Pradosh Kaal.

It’s believed that one who observes this revered quick with devotion and religion is sure to possess contentment, wealth, and good well being.

Pradosh: Which means

The phrase ‘pradosh’ in Hindi means ‘belonging or relating to the night’ or ‘first a part of the night time’. As this sacred vrat is noticed in the course of the ‘Sandhyakaal’ that’s the night twilight, it’s referred to as the Pradosh vrat.

