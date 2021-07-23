Val Kilmer Documentary Review: The Iceman Cometh

A Juilliard graduate with a keen sense of craftsmanship, he rose to Hollywood in the heyday of the 1980s. His best-known roles are probably still Iceman, the square-jawed heavyweight in “Top Gun” and Batman, whose costume he wore, not very comfortably, between Michael Keaton and George Clooney. When Kilmer visits Comic-Con, autograph seekers want him to sign memorabilia from those films. But to appreciate the full extent of his talent, it is better to spot “The Doors”, “Tombstone” and of course “Heat”, in which he credibly holds his own alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. .

In broad outline, “Val” is a standard biographical documentary, retracing an arc from childhood through struggle, triumph, and more wrestling. We see Kilmer with his parents and brothers, hear about his marriage to British actress Joanne Whalley, and see shenanigans on set and behind the scenes with Sean Penn, Tom Cruise and Marlon Brando.

Conflicts with directors and castmates, and Kilmer’s tabloid-fueled reputation for “difficulty” are mentioned in passing, but “Val” is neither a first-person confessional nor a journalistic investigation. It seems to arise above all from the desire of a sometimes reluctant celebrity and often underestimated artist to be understood. With a mixture of wit, sincerity, self-awareness and narcissism that is both a requirement and a pitfall of his profession, Kilmer manages to explain himself, or at least convince us that we are not. has never really experienced it before.

Val

Rated R. Rough language. Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes. In theaters.