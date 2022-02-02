valentine day Bollywood movies released in feb 2022 gahraiyaan gangubai kathiyawadi badhai do read full list.

Well done Mithu – Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu’s fun-loving film Shabaash Mithu is releasing in theaters on February 4. Shabaash Mithu is the story of India’s most successful female cricketer. The film depicts the story of Mithali’s struggle and life till she reaches cricket. Which is based on Mithali Raj.

loop wrapped

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s romantic comedy and action packed film Loop Lapeta is also releasing on 4th February. You can watch this film on Netflix.

congratulate

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s unique love story Badhaai Do Bhi is releasing in theaters on February 11. The story of the film is about two people whose reason for getting married is very different. Bhumi Pednekar plays a lesbian girl in the film.

depths

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Deehan is also gearing up for a special release on Valentine’s Day. On February 11, this romantic film is releasing on Amazon Prime. The trailer of the film has been well received.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The release date of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has also been announced recently. After waiting for a long time at the theatres, this spicy film of Alia is releasing on February 25. The new trailer of the film will also be released soon on February 4. Alia’s fans can see Gangubai Kathiawadi in the cinema hall.

the fame game

Madhuri Dixit is also coming on OTT. Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor will be seen together in The Fame Game. It will be released on Netflix on February 25. Madhuri will be seen in this series in her most different style.

The Great Indian Murder

Thriller web series The Great Indian Murder will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Starring Ashutosh Rana, Prateek Gandhi, Richa Chaddha, Shashank Arora, this series is an interesting suspense story. Which is being released on 4 February.