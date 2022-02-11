Entertainment

valentine day kapil sharma talk about karan singh grover and bipasha basu first night scene.

Bipasha Basu reveals the secret of marriage

Bipasha Basu reveals the secret of marriage

After this Bipasha Basu tells that I do not fight at all. On this, Karan mocks his wife Bipasha and says that she only shouts at me. In the midst of all this, Kapil Sharma includes his point in the middle and says that you guys have been together for 10 years. How good looking still together.

Even in honeymoon, sleeping after drinking protein shake instead of milk

Even in honeymoon, sleeping after drinking protein shake instead of milk

Kapil further says that these are the people who sleep after drinking protein shakes instead of milk even in their honeymoon. Kapil’s jokes do not stop here, he further asks Karan that how many more tattoos do you want so that you do not need to wear clothes again.

Married to each other in 2016

Married to each other in 2016

Responding to this, Bipasha says that she is very fond of clothes. I also love living without clothes. Let us tell you that Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are counted among the bold couples of Bollywood. In the year 2015, both worked together in the film Alone. After this both of them dated each other and got married with each other in the year 2016.

Bipasha Basu focuses on fitness away from films

Bipasha Basu focuses on fitness away from films

Last year, rumors of Bipasha Basu being pregnant also surfaced, on which Karan Singh Grover said that it is a natural process. Also Bipashabasu has been away from work for a long time. Bipasha keeps posting many pictures on Instagram regarding fitness.

