Valentine day Navya Naveli Nanda share her photo Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped heart comment. Siddhant Chaturvedi commented heart emoji on Valentine’s Day Navya Naveli Nanda’s photo

Siddhant Chaturvedi sent heart emoji on Navya’s photo

In a picture, Navya is smiling looking at the camera. In the second photo, Navya is holding a painting in her hand. Navya has written in the caption with this photo that coming soon. Stay connected Siddhant Chaturvedi has made a heart emoji on this photo of Navya Naveli Nanda.

Navya and Siddhant are dating for a year

Simultaneously, reports are coming out that Siddhant Chaturvedi has indicated that he loves her through a heart emoji for his alleged girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda. It is being told that Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant are dating each other for a year. At the same time, both of them are also serious about their relationship.

Meezaan Jaffrey dating news

A long time ago the news of Navya Naveli Nanda’s relationship and romance with Meezaan Jaffrey also came to the fore. To which Meezaan Jaffrey had said that nothing more than a good friendship between the two. Let us tell you that due to Ananya Pandey, Siddhant and Navya have met for the first time.

Navya and Siddhant’s friendship happened because of Ananya Pandey

On the one hand, Ananya Pandey is a good friend of Navya Naveli on the basis of reports, while Ananya and Siddhant have worked together in Gheeriyaan. It is possible that Ananya Pandey could be the reason behind the meeting of Navya and Siddhant. At present, no official information has come from Siddhant and Navya on this matter so far.