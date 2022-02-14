World

Valentine’s Day forecast: Storms moving in after record-breaking heat in West

Later Record-breaking heat For many days across the West, some changes are coming this week.

A storm system with a strong cold front will bring coastal rain and mountain snow Northwest.

Cold air blows on Tuesday, with some gusts of wind blowing.

Monday, February 14 National Forecast.

(Fox Weather)

This would increase the risk of fire for the southwest in the plains.

The heat record was broken in California on Sunday.

(Fox Weather)

Before this next storm, temperatures in Central America will be above average

Chance of snow in the United States this week.

(Gadget Clock)

Once the storm has cleared in the middle of the week, there is a risk of heavy thunderstorms in the south and heavy snowfall from Rocky to the plains.

Cold winds still hanging over the Great Lakes and the Upper Midwest across the northeast will begin to moderate this week.

