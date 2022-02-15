World

Valentine’s Day surprise for young veteran couple joyfully delivered by Muggsy Bogues and Veterans United

NBA legend Muggsy Bogues sank a basket during a break during a Charlotte Hornets game last week, just before Valentine’s Day, sealing the deal to pay off the mortgage of an American veteran and his new wife.

It was a setup – Forrest Severson had already won – but he didn’t know it then.

Veterans United, the country’s largest mortgage lender for veterans, has launched a campaign called #ThanksToVeterans on Veterans Day in 2021. About a dozen members of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps from across the country have received homes for full payments.

Severson and wife Sarah Arnold were the recipients of the 11th house in the Hornet Game last Wednesday night, when the promotions paid off their mortgage.

Forrest Severson and wife Sarah Arnold kissing on the beach.

Forrest Severson and wife Sarah Arnold kissing on the beach.
(Forrest Severson)

Severson joined the military in the fall of 2018, but both he and his wife come from serving families in the country. Arnold’s father served in the Air Force, and Severson’s father served in the Special Forces.

“We used to visit a new base every two years,” Arnold told Gadget Clock Digital.

But it was at a U.S. base in Germany where Severson and Arnold first met.

“We actually met at Base High School when we were 14, and we were biology lab partners together.” Arnold says. “I’ve always been flirting with her.”

But it took them a while to warm up to each other.

“We both had a crush on each other, but we were both too shy to take a step back,” Severson said.

Forrest Severson and Sarah Arnold take selfies together.

Forrest Severson and Sarah Arnold take selfies together.
(Forrest Severson)

After confronting them, their families moved to the next base, but they were friends on Facebook and took each other’s lives from afar.

Arnold told Gadget Clock Digital, “I would occasionally do a little Facebook stacking to see if he was dating someone.” “I always had a sensitive feeling when Severson reached the milestones of graduating from college.”

In 2019, Arnold moved to South Korea to teach English. A few months later, after completing his initial training, Severson received orders that he would be stationed in South Korea.

“I didn’t know anyone in South Korea until I thought Sarah was living there,” Severson said. “I texted him on Facebook.”

Severson told Gadget Clock Digital that he was “very excited to see Sarah again.”

The first day Severson was able to leave the base, he met Arnold.

“After a while, Forrest finally admitted to me that he had been thinking about me for years and was really nervous about moving to South Korea at first, but was excited to reconnect with me,” she said. “Forrest told me he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be with me and do it right,” Arnold said.

“We felt like luck had brought us back together. It was like fireworks, like a movie,” Arnold said.

Forrest Severson and Sarah Arnold stand together.

Forrest Severson and Sarah Arnold stand together.
(Forrest Severson)

“It was surreal to be with him again and it was special to find someone who has grown up as a military brat,” Arnold said.

To move closer to the U.S. base where Severson was stationed, Arnold wanted to change jobs, when he said “there is a feeling, an insight, that we should try to be committed to each other.”

Severson’s deal at the South Korean base and Arnold’s education deal did not go down well.

“We didn’t have much stability geographically, we could easily be different again,” Severson said. “We talked about it, and we knew we wanted to get married for that stability.”

Forrest Severson and Sarah Arnold are sharing a kiss.

Forrest Severson and Sarah Arnold are sharing a kiss.
(Forrest Severson)

In March 2020, COVID-19 began shutting down the world.

“On March 7, 2020, the day we returned from the wedding, I looked in my inbox and had a new order to report to Fort Bragg,” Severson told Gadget Clock Digital.

They moved from South Korea to North Carolina, a home they bought from around the world without setting foot.

“We’ve been incredibly lucky, we’ve followed our insights and embraced spontaneity,” Arnold said.

“I was forced to retire medically after suffering a number of injuries in Korea. Sarah and I both had great fears about paying off our new mortgage,” Severson said.

Arnold told Gadget Clock Digital: “We were facing a lot of financial difficulties as we did not expect Forrest to retire soon.”

Forrest Severson and Sarah Arnold of South Korea.

Forrest Severson and Sarah Arnold of South Korea.
(Forrest Severson)

It was Veterans Day 2021 when Severson saw and entered the Veterans United Facebook post about the #ThanksToVeterans giveaway campaign.

Arnold was skeptical, however, “I was a little worried, thought it was a scandal, but I’m glad Forrest didn’t listen to me and came in to give me a gift!”

A few weeks later, Severson and Arnold received a phone call from Veterans United stating that they had requested references from the finalists and family and friends at Home Giveaway. Severson and Arnold happily named a few family and friends, including their close friends Christian and Brittany Hersley. Little did they know that they had already won the home gift – but Veterans United wanted to surprise them.

Horsleys worked to create the perfect surprise for their friends. Using job publicity as a tactic, Horseless Severson and Arnold point out that Charlotte Hornet was invited to the NBA game as their special guest.

“When we first arrived at the stadium, there were cameras everywhere that were filming up to our box seats,” Severson said.

“Our friends did a great job of surprising us with home gifts. We were 100% surprised when we learned that we had won a fully paid home from Veterans United,” Severson said.

Severson and Arnold were asked to come to center court, where Boggs made a free throw to “win” the new home.

“At that moment, it clicked for us – we were shocked,” Severson said.

About 1,000 soldiers and military family members from Fort Bragg and about 500 elders and their families from the surrounding community were present.

Both Severson and Arnold said they were overwhelmed and extremely grateful to Veterans United.

“There was a lot to process, but we’re excited about what it means for our future and the financial freedom it gives us. We’re excited to dream about what we’ll do in our new home,” Arnold said.

