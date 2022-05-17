Valerie Bertinelli ends 10-year-marriage to Tom Vitale



Valerie Bertinelli has formally ended her 10-year-marriage with Tom Vitale.

The Meals Community host, 62, signed on the dotted line on Thursday — successfully placing an finish to the pair’s ill-fated union, in accordance to Folks.

Bertinelli filed the amended petition in Los Angeles Superior Court docket on Thursday, citing “irreconcilable variations” as the explanation for the cut up.

Divorce papers obtained by Folks present Vitale and Bertinelli have been separated since December 2019 and would not have any youngsters collectively.

Paperwork additionally verify the pair have a prenuptial settlement which “is in full drive and impact and totally binding on the events,” in accordance to the outlet.

Bertinelli met monetary planner and entrepreneur Vitale — additionally CEO of e-commerce firm Veebow — in 2004 and obtained engaged in March 2010.

The pair tied the knot in January 2011. After a decade collectively, the “Valerie’s Dwelling Cooking” host filed for authorized separation from Vitale again in November.

The “Scorching in Cleveland” actress on Monday shared a video on Instagram, wherein she responded to a fan who informed her she appears unhappy.

“I’m simply having a really unhealthy day,” she stated within the clip. “However you recognize what? Typically now we have unhealthy days after which we recover from them. After which there’s a very good day. So, I’m wanting ahead to the nice day.”

Bertinelli was beforehand married to the late rock legend Eddie Van Halen from 1981 till 2007. In October, the legendary rocker died from most cancers on the age of 65.

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale attend a premiere in New York Metropolis in 2011. ST / Splash Information

The pair had one youngster collectively, son Wolf, now 31. Vitale had 4 of his personal youngsters from a earlier marriage.

“It’s not simple,” Bertinelli informed AARP Journal in 2010 of working at their blended-family way of life. “I’m wanting ahead to being an empty nester.”