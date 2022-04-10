Valerie Biden Owens defends Hunter as blameless victim, blames Trump’s ‘right-wing followers’



President Biden Younger sister Valerie Biden Owens defended her nephew Hunter Biden as a victim of conservative attacks amid controversy over her infamous laptop and allegations of financial misconduct.

“No,” Owens told USA Today when asked if his nephew was responsible for the controversy.

“Hunter walked through hell. He didn’t wake up and said, ‘Aunt Val, I think I’m going to be an addict. And whatever happens, it’s my responsibility.'” He praised her for having “courage” instead. And the “power” to fight his addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol.

The president’s younger sister began a book tour last Thursday before reading her new memoir, “Growing Up Biden: A Memoir.” Owens has served as the president’s longtime political confidant, served as his campaign manager for seven Senate campaigns, and advised his brother during his three presidential campaigns.

Hunter Biden has a low-profile In recent weeks, Republicans on Capitol Hill have been pushing for an investigation into his foreign financial ties. Financial transactions have been highly publicized since the New York Post dropped a bomb Report The contents of a laptop he kept in a Delaware repair shop before the 2020 presidential election.

Owens dismissed the notion that the worst for the Biden family could still come, the report said.

“I don’t know what could be worse than dying in Beau’s glioblastoma at the age of 46,” he said. “I don’t know what could be worse for Hunter than walking through hell. Either way, we can manage it as a family. ”

The report noted that Owens’ family knew he was “nervous about the USA Today interview” and that his brother James Biden and his wife Sarah had attended the interview “unexpectedly” to offer “moral support”. They were away from camera shots of interviews held at the Biden Institute within the University of Delaware, but sat in front of a wall during the hour-long conversation and stayed in Wayne’s view.

“Trump and his right-wing followers continue to do whatever they can to discredit the family and therefore bring down Joachim,” he said.

Republican Sense. Chuck Grassley And Ron Johnson On the floor of the Senate last month, Hunter issued a warning about financial ties to Biden. Chinese government.

“Hunter Biden and James Biden received millions of dollars from companies associated with the Communist Chinese regime. But, to be honest, it was worse than that. These companies were effectively an arm of the Chinese government.” Johnson March 30 .

“This is not a Russian confusion. These are hard data backed up by bank records of actual financial transactions, which proves just how connected Biden was and now President Biden is probably compromised.”

The New York Post’s 2020 bombshell report on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop was rejected by the media at the time as “Russian confusion”. But liberal media outlets changed their tune in 2022 after newspapers like The Washington Post and the New York Times verified its thousands of emails.

A federal investigation into Hunter Biden, which began in 2018, has now found that prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware have asked a grand jury to testify about the source of his foreign income.

Owens also defended the president, whom he called “Joey” during the interview, and his often criticized stumbling blocks and anecdotes.

“My brother is a stutter, and he still stutters and tries to get things out,” he said. “And what really drove me crazy and drove me crazy was when he went to talk, and a dilemma would arise, and the bad guys, the criticism from the right wing was that he wasn’t smart; he didn’t know what he was saying.”

According to Owens, siblings also often talk on the phone, usually at 10 p.m.

“When he calls, I’m not talking about what happened to Putin today,” he told USA Today. “We’re talking about family. It’s a holiday …”

“We don’t talk about anything, and we don’t talk about anything, we talk about everything,” he said. “I don’t have to say much, because we understand each other.”

Hunter Biden has been out of the public eye in recent weeks, but his wife, Melissa Cohen, was spotted at a Los Angeles restaurant near their Malibu home on Friday.

It was reported this month that the Secret Service was paying $ 30,000 per month into taxpayer funds to rent a house near the Biden family’s $ 20,000 Malibu home. Cohen appeared to be with Secret Service agents during his outing on Friday.

