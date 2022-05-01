Valero Texas Open live stream 2022: how to watch PGA golf online and without cable



Defending champ Jordan Spieth and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the big names set to battle out this weekend at the TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open. Read on as we explain how to watch a Valspar Championship live stream online with or without cable this week, with golf fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+.

Spieth earned his first win in nearly four years at last year event, but after something of a mediocre season following his win, the Texan will be hoping to once again regain some form on home turf.

Its early April spot in the calendar makes the tournament a key indicator of form in the run up to next week’s Masters.

Among other big names getting in their final preparations before Augusta are Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. And there’s an added incentive beyond the $8.6 million purse for those taking part in the 2022 edition, with the winner set to be crowned in what is the event’s centenary year.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Valero Texas Open live stream online, so that you won’t miss a moment.

