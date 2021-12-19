Entertainment News

Valimai 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Valimai Movie (2022):Valimai is an Indian upcoming Tamil language action crime thriller film directed by H. Vinoth. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 August 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Arjun, an IPS officer sets out for a mission on hunting down illegal bikers involving in theft and murder.

Valimai Movie Details:

  • Movies NameValimai (2022)
  • Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
  • Release Date: 14 Jan 2022
  • Director: H. Vinoth
  • Producer: Boney Kapoor
  • Production: Zee Studios
  • Writer: H. Vinoth
  • Music: Yuvan Shankar Raja
  • Language: Tamil
  • Watch on: Theatres

Valimai Cast?

  • Ajith Kumar
  • Huma Qureshi
  • Kartikeya Gummakonda
  • Gurbani
  • Yogi Babu
  • Raj Aiyyappa
  • Pugazh
  • Sumithra
  • Achyuth Kumar
  • Pearle Maaney
  • Malini Sathappan
  • Dinesh Prabhakar
  • Sunayana
  • Pavel Navageethan
  • Dhruvan
  • Vishwa Kumar
  • Shivaji Guruvayoor
  • Nakul Nirmal Pandey

Valimai Official Trailer

People also search for Valimai Full Movie in Google:

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer:  we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.

