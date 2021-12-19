Valimai 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Story
Arjun, an IPS officer sets out for a mission on hunting down illegal bikers involving in theft and murder.
Valimai Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Valimai (2022)
- Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
- Release Date: 14 Jan 2022
- Director: H. Vinoth
- Producer: Boney Kapoor
- Production: Zee Studios
- Writer: H. Vinoth
- Music: Yuvan Shankar Raja
- Language: Tamil
- Watch on: Theatres
Valimai Cast?
- Ajith Kumar
- Huma Qureshi
- Kartikeya Gummakonda
- Gurbani
- Yogi Babu
- Raj Aiyyappa
- Pugazh
- Sumithra
- Achyuth Kumar
- Pearle Maaney
- Malini Sathappan
- Dinesh Prabhakar
- Sunayana
- Pavel Navageethan
- Dhruvan
- Vishwa Kumar
- Shivaji Guruvayoor
- Nakul Nirmal Pandey
Valimai Official Trailer
Valimai Official Trailer Coming soon.
