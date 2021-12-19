Valimai 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Valimai Movie (2022):Valimai is an Indian upcoming Tamil language action crime thriller film directed by H. Vinoth. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 August 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Arjun, an IPS officer sets out for a mission on hunting down illegal bikers involving in theft and murder.

Valimai Movie Details:

Movies Name : Valimai (2022)

: Valimai (2022) Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Release Date: 14 Jan 2022

14 Jan 2022 Director : H. Vinoth

: H. Vinoth Producer: Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor Production: Zee Studios

Zee Studios Writer : H. Vinoth

: H. Vinoth Music: Yuvan Shankar Raja

Yuvan Shankar Raja Language: Tamil

Tamil Watch on: Theatres

Valimai Cast?

Ajith Kumar

Huma Qureshi

Kartikeya Gummakonda

Gurbani

Yogi Babu

Raj Aiyyappa

Pugazh

Sumithra

Achyuth Kumar

Pearle Maaney

Malini Sathappan

Dinesh Prabhakar

Sunayana

Pavel Navageethan

Dhruvan

Vishwa Kumar

Shivaji Guruvayoor

Nakul Nirmal Pandey

Valimai Official Trailer

Valimai Official Trailer Coming soon.

