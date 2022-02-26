Valimai Box Office collection Ajith kumar film earning difficult for gangubai kathiawadi box office Alia Bhatt film.

Valimai’s bumper opening of 36 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s earnings pace has picked up in Maharashtra and Gujarat. On the other hand, according to film expert Manobala Vijaybalan, Valimain has single-handedly opened a bumper opening of 36 crores in Tamil Nadu. The figure of Valimai’s first day earnings in the country is being told to be close to 70 crores. Valimaco has got 100% occupancy in the country.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s slow pace

Gangubai Kathiawadi has got occupancy of 20 to 25 percent. On the weekend as well, Valimachi is expected to earn record breaking earnings. Which will have a direct impact on Gangubai Kathiawadi’s weekend earnings.

Valimai earned so much on the second day at the box office

According to the box office report, Valimaiki Tamil Nadu’s second day’s earnings are said to be between 27 to 28 crores. Valimai tells the story of an honest police officer who fights with a bike gang. During the advance booking itself, Valiman earned close to 12 crores.

Big exam for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Overall, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is showing a lot of hard work at the box office. The budget of Gangubai Kathiawadi is close to 180 crores. In such a situation, the film will have to cross this figure to be a hit. How much money Gangubai Kathiawadi can earn for herself in front of Valimai, it will be a big test.