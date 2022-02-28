Valimai worldwide box office collection 100 crore Ajith kumar film box office clash with gangubai kathiawadi. Valimai worldwide box office collection 100 crore Ajith kumar film box office clash with gangubai kathiawadi

Valimai earned 123.52 crores

On the second day, the box office collection of Valimai has been 35.74 crores. On the third day, the box office collection of Valimai has been 28.30 crores. In such a situation, the total earning of Valimai has reached 123.52 crores. On the other hand, Valimai has earned 5.71 crores in Chennai including the total earnings of the fourth day. However, among the audience of Hindi cinema, an amazing woman like Pushpa is not able to do.

slow release in hindi release

Valimai is being compared to the film Dhoom. Even after this, on the opening day, Valiman did a business of close to 20 lakhs. On Friday, Valimai’s earnings are said to be close to 35 lakhs. In such a situation, according to the report, Valimaki Hindi release has earned only close to 1.50 crores so far.

Gangubai Kathiawadi followed Valimai

Let us inform that Gangubai Kathiawadi has stood fiercely among the Hindi audience in front of Valimai. According to the report, Gangubai Kathiawadi has earned 23.82 crores within 2 days of its release. After Sunday, Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s earnings have crossed 40 crores.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will get a jump?

It is expected that Gangubai Kathiawadi film will get the benefit of being a holiday on Mahashivratri. There may be a jump in its earnings. Gangubai’s budget is 180 crores. In such a situation, the film will have to earn more than this to be a hit.