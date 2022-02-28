Entertainment

Valimai worldwide box office collection 100 crore Ajith kumar film box office clash with gangubai kathiawadi. Valimai worldwide box office collection 100 crore Ajith kumar film box office clash with gangubai kathiawadi

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Valimai worldwide box office collection 100 crore Ajith kumar film box office clash with gangubai kathiawadi. Valimai worldwide box office collection 100 crore Ajith kumar film box office clash with gangubai kathiawadi
Written by admin
Valimai worldwide box office collection 100 crore Ajith kumar film box office clash with gangubai kathiawadi. Valimai worldwide box office collection 100 crore Ajith kumar film box office clash with gangubai kathiawadi

Valimai worldwide box office collection 100 crore Ajith kumar film box office clash with gangubai kathiawadi. Valimai worldwide box office collection 100 crore Ajith kumar film box office clash with gangubai kathiawadi

Valimai earned 123.52 crores

Valimai earned 123.52 crores

On the second day, the box office collection of Valimai has been 35.74 crores. On the third day, the box office collection of Valimai has been 28.30 crores. In such a situation, the total earning of Valimai has reached 123.52 crores. On the other hand, Valimai has earned 5.71 crores in Chennai including the total earnings of the fourth day. However, among the audience of Hindi cinema, an amazing woman like Pushpa is not able to do.

slow release in hindi release

slow release in hindi release

Valimai is being compared to the film Dhoom. Even after this, on the opening day, Valiman did a business of close to 20 lakhs. On Friday, Valimai’s earnings are said to be close to 35 lakhs. In such a situation, according to the report, Valimaki Hindi release has earned only close to 1.50 crores so far.

Gangubai Kathiawadi followed Valimai

Gangubai Kathiawadi followed Valimai

Let us inform that Gangubai Kathiawadi has stood fiercely among the Hindi audience in front of Valimai. According to the report, Gangubai Kathiawadi has earned 23.82 crores within 2 days of its release. After Sunday, Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s earnings have crossed 40 crores.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will get a jump?

Gangubai Kathiawadi will get a jump?

It is expected that Gangubai Kathiawadi film will get the benefit of being a holiday on Mahashivratri. There may be a jump in its earnings. Gangubai’s budget is 180 crores. In such a situation, the film will have to earn more than this to be a hit.

READ Also  Filhaal 2 Teaser Out Akshay Kumar and nupur sanon share the video showing love | Filhaal 2 Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar and Nupur show a glimpse of love, will be seen

#Valimai #worldwide #box #office #collection #crore #Ajith #kumar #film #box #office #clash #gangubai #kathiawadi #Valimai #worldwide #box #office #collection #crore #Ajith #kumar #film #box #office #clash #gangubai #kathiawadi

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Nirahua Took A Dig On SP Campaign Vehicle As They Start CM Yogi Supported BJP Song

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment