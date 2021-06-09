VALORANT Patch note 2.11 is live, Check new changes and updates

VALORANT Patch note 2.11 is reside, Check new changes and updates



VALORANT Patch note 2.11 goes reside: After Skipping 2.10 patch note, Riot Video games comes up with the patch 2.11 in VALORANT. This patch note brings enchancment in body charges, Replication mode got here again, and many extra new updates. Right here is every part it’s worthwhile to find out about newest patch note of VALORANT.

VALORANT patch notes 2.11 is right here, it is virtually one month of no updates. After the announcement of skipping patch note 2.10, nobody have any concept when will subsequent replace will come. But it surely make to the sport earlier than anticipated. The Newest patch note comes with a giant notable enchancment within the recreation. All updates and fixes are listed under.

VALORANT Patch note 2.11 goes reside: COMPETITIVE UPDATES –

Riot Video games added a Leaderboard search bar that will help you discover gamers by title

VALORANT Patch note 2.11 goes reside: MODES AND PERFORMANCE UPDATES –

Replication is again as a part of our modes rotation and will change Escalation for now.

Riot Video games has improved Shopper framerate by 1% on common for medium to excessive spec machines by optimizing talents, gear, and weapons in your stock. Additionally they optimized Agent and Setting mesh clipping calculations.

VALORANT Patch note 2.11 goes reside – GAME SYSTEM UPDATES –

– Mounted fonts for numerous regional languages to enhance readability

– Up to date ping wheel and radio wheel to disregard non-movement inputs whereas the wheel is displayed

-Mounted an animation difficulty with irregular hand positions whereas equipping weapons

BUGS FIXES –

Builders has fastened a problem the place Reyna couldn’t promote then rebuy Dismiss skill throughout Purchase Part. Additionally they fastened a bug that was inflicting an infinite load image whereas viewing a good friend’s profession.Riot video games has fastened the a number of Leaderboard UI bugs.

Bugs nonetheless have to fastened –

Within the mannequin viewer, a hitch is brought on by the Sharpening setting interacting with MSAA. In the event you encounter this, we advise that you just toggle off the Sharpening setting till we will ship a repair.