Valve is reportedly developing a standalone VR headset codenamed ‘Deccard’

Valve may have a second VR headset in development with a standalone design that is currently offered by the Facebook lineup of Oculus Quest headsets. Evidence of the new headset was brought to light by YouTuber Brad Lynch. He found several references to a device called “Decard” in Valve’s SteamVR code, which he cross-referenced against the company’s recent patent applications.

Ars Technica It later confirmed to its own sources that most of Lynch’s findings are accurate, and that Valve has a second headset prototype in development. Unlike the company’s first VR headset, the Valve Index, released in 2019, the new headset has a built-in processor that can allow it to work without being connected to a PC by a cable. Valve reportedly has ambitions to be able to track movement without the need for external base stations (aka “inside-out” tracking).

ars’ The claims are roughly in line with the code references Lynch outlines in his video. These include the use of the word “standalone” and a code string indicating that it may have some internal processing power, which may allow it to function independently of an external PC. There are also references that suggest the new headset may have some degree of wireless connectivity, potentially via Wi-Fi. ars It also reports that the details about the updated optics are also accurate, which could allow the headset’s lens to be placed closer to the user’s face for better comfort and performance.

Reports of a standalone headset are interesting in light of Valve’s announcement of the handheld Steam Deck console, which runs on a semi-custom AMD processor. A Valve FAQ has made it clear that the current console is “not optimized” for VR, but in an interview the company expressed interest in one day using the processor in a standalone VR headset.

We are not ready to say anything about this [using the AMD processor in a VR headset], ”Valve’s Greg Kumer told ledge In a recent Steam Deck interview, “But it will run well in an environment in which TDP is necessary … it is very relevant to us and our future plans.”

Of course, Valve developing something internally is no guarantee that it will ever see a commercial release. ars Points to the company’s famous history of working on projects internally, only to finish them. But the fact that the company has already released a VR headset, and is on the verge of releasing its own standalone handheld console, should give us hope that Deckard may one day make it to market.