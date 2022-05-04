Vance calls for GOP unity after major comeback in Ohio Senate primary



Cincinnati – Ohio GOP Senate nominee JD Vance called for Republican unity in a speech to supporters after his initial victory on Tuesday, as he prepares to run against the Democratic nominee.

Vance, who has lagged behind other candidates in most of the campaigns, grew up late after former President Donald Trump backed him. The Associated Press called the race shortly after 9:30 p.m. Vance retained nearly 30% of the vote in the seven-way primary. No runoff.

“We are going to fight against a leftist organization that thinks that people have jobs, that thinks people have values, that people think that there is nothing to protect people’s basic livelihood and sense of dignity in their own country,” Vance told his supporters. Winning speech at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati.

The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes, with the audience dancing and hanging out while a DJ played an early 80’s hit. When Vance officially won, cheers echoed through the convention center, and Vance’s ceremony was staged outside the house.

Supporters also chanted “JD, JD” as they waited for him to speak.

When Vance finally got on stage, he did it with his wife and gave the crowd a big thumbs up.

“I am absolutely grateful to the 45th President of the United States,” Vance said at the beginning of his remarks, referring to Trump, whose support is probably largely responsible for Vance’s victory.

Vance is a highly costly and controversial initial campaign that continues to call for party unity after spending more than $ 63 million. Medium purchase.

He praised his four main opponents, including former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken, State Sen. Matt Dullen, investment banker Mike Gibbons and former state treasurer Josh Mandel.

Vance’s supporters begin to scold Mandel when the nominee mentions him, but Vance asks them to settle down. He praised Mandel as “a longtime and dedicated public servant from the Marine Corps to the office of state treasurer.”

Vance then turned to Ryan, De-Ohio, and the Democrats, who he said threatened the lives of Americans.

“He says he cares about us here in Ohio,” Vance said of Ryan. “But when he flooded the state of Ohio with illegal drug and sex traffickers, he refused to fight his own team. Ladies and gentlemen, Tim Ryan has to come down, and we’re going to be the team that will do it.”

Vance, who will be the second-junior senator if elected, closed his speech on a light note.

“So tonight we’re going to celebrate, maybe a little more,” Vance quipped at the end of his speech. “I am 37 years old. I received my celebration packet, a packet of Gatorade, a couple Advil and some tomes. I am not the man I was 10 years ago.”