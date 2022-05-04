Vance wins Ohio Senate primary; Key Republicans sound off on SCOTUS leak’s midterms impact



November from AD-‘VANCE ‘ING – Trump-backed JD Vance wins early showdown in turbulent Senate GOP Ohio. Continue reading.

Aftermath leaked – The 2024 presidential contenders weigh in on how the Supreme Court’s abortion leak could affect the medium term. Continue reading.

Intrigue – Crime has been on the rise in Washington, D.C. since the spring of 2020, as local officials continue to disagree on the root cause of the violence. Continue reading.

People on the street – Americans on both sides of the abortion controversy had a lot to say to Gadget Clock after a draft ruling on the Row vs. Wade leak was leaked. Continue reading.

Jennifer-Ruth Green Winner – The veteran of the Air Force won the Indiana House primary, the only black woman in Congress running to become a Republican. Continue reading.

Politics

Warren angry – Sen. Elizabeth Warren gave an emotional speech at a gathering of supporters of choice in the Supreme Court that what she said was an “extremist” court. Continue reading.

No take-backs – Representative Pramila Jaipal claims that Supreme Court judges have “no right” to overturn Rowe v. Wade. Continue reading.

Brian Kilmed – Fox Host discusses the reaction of the liberal media to the leaking of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion and how Dames used a concise description to enhance the election campaign. Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – Fox Host explains that reversing Row vs. Wade does not prohibit abortion in all 50 states. Continue reading.

Mask for you … – Hillary Clinton was ridiculed for the masked Met Gala gala photo when dotted by masked staff. Continue reading A

Media

Babylon bees fascinated – Babylon B CEO Seth Dillon is surprised that liberal critics of Elon Musk’s Twitter handle are admitting they don’t want freedom of speech. Continue reading.

Breaking ‘terrible’ – Lynn Fitch, Mississippi’s attorney general, is suing the abortion court before the Supreme Court, calling the breach of trust “horrific.” Continue reading.

‘No one is safe’ – Liberal media members across the dial panicked after reports surfaced that the Supreme Court could soon overturn Rowe v. Wade. Continue reading.

‘Social Justice’ – The CEO of a non-profit organization that runs 23 charter public schools says the education system needs to move towards “social justice”. Continue reading.

‘Unconnected’ and ‘devoted’ – Biden is cruel, claiming that Rowe v. Wade is compatible with “all fundamentalist religions.” Continue reading.

Opinions

Lauren Debelis Apple – From critical race theory to gender ideology education, the left continues to come for our kids. Continue reading.

Tucker Carlson – Fox Host says Rowe is the most embarrassing Supreme Court decision of the last century. Continue reading.

Greg Gutfeld – The Met Gala was the perfect example of how the rest of us behaved as the elite expected. Continue reading.

Fame. Lian Krueger – The fight for abortion rights now depends on our state election. Continue reading.

Karin Ruhkala – Schools will be closed soon and what if parents redirect our time and money from vacation destinations, Disney to our national parks? Continue reading.

In other news

Fed hikes hurt everyone – People on Main Street will be affected by the rate hike and should expect to pay more for car loans, mortgages and credit card balances. Continue reading.

Queen City Boyfriend – Bob Burns, cycling through 50 state capitals in one year, has revealed his favorite city so far – and why he is considering starting a new life there. Continue reading.

Deep Trial – Amber Hard is expected to take a stand on the defamation lawsuit involving Johnny Depp on Wednesday, just days after he dropped his public relations team. Continue reading.

Free Britney Grinder – Bill Richardson, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, will work for the release of Brittany Greener from Russia. Continue reading.

For you, mother – Looking for a special gift for a special mom? What about the Eternal Rose and Kipsack bouquet. Continue reading.

Last word

“This is the first time in the history of the Supreme Court that a draft opinion has been leaked. It is a big deal. It has been leaked to the Supreme Court. Who is behind it?”

– Brian Kilmed

