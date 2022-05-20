Vancouver Island man swims great lengths to help local seniors – BC



It’s not the primary time Lucas Gentina has risen on the first light to take a dip, however this was no simple swim.

It took him an hour and half to get from shore to shore within the Saanich Inlet.

Final weekend Gentina made his second crossing of the 12 months in a marketing campaign to increase cash to help seniors on the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

“A lot of the residents are generally bedbound or have a little bit of a difficulty leaving the room and have a little bit of a doom and gloom mentality,” Gentina, who works in lengthy-time period care on the hospital, informed World’s That is BC.

















He’s all the time making an attempt to make a reference to the residents and produce a little bit pleasure to their lives.

“He’s all the time speaking about his lots of of grandmas and grandpas and all of the issues he does for them,” Gentina’s greatest pal Paul LeBere stated.

“He reveals photos of them. It’s heartwarming.”

The residents can’t consider the lengths he’s going to for them.

“They’re like, ‘What? Why?’ I say why not,” Gentina stated.

Gentina realized to swim at a younger age thanks to his father who competed on the nationwide stage in Chile. Bruno Gentina was a member of the nation’s trendy pentathlon staff.

















“I grew up seeing his medals. I used to be just a bit child and seemed up at them and was like, ‘Aw I’ve to do one thing now.’ He put the bar fairly excessive.”

Over the course of two swims Gentina has raised shut to $20,000 for the hospital.

It’s cash that may purchase higher wheelchairs to encourage the residents to get out and discover a little bit.

“Something to help our elders and our seniors and provides them a snug lifestyle, which they deserve,” Gentina stated.

The toughest half is over, at the least for now.

However Gentina plans to do many extra charity swims, and has even earned a brand new nickname.

“Barnacle boy,” he stated with fun. “Yeah barnacle boy.”

To contact Jay Durant with a narrative concept for That is BC, e mail him particulars and phone info at [email protected]