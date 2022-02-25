Vancouver routs Calgary 7-1, ends Flames’ 10-game win streak



Jetty Miller scored from the penalty spot and finished with two goals and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat Calgary 7-1 on Thursday night, snaping the Flemish 10-game winning streak.

“We’ve just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And it’s not about winning by six goals, but it’s about playing right, sharpening on special teams, getting ready to start the game,” Miller said. The fourth four-point performance of his career.

“We have a standard. From here we have to play it. We should not be satisfied with anything other than that.”

Elias Peterson scored twice and assisted once, while Bo Harvath added twice and Connor Garland added a goal for Vancouver. Queen Hughes and Brock Boyser, playing in the 300th game of their careers, each had two assists. Thatcher Demco made 29 saves for Vancouver.

Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau did not see a one-sided result.

“We’ll take it,” he said. “It doesn’t happen often when you’re playing for a good hockey team. But for us, everything seems to be going well.”

Andrew Mangiapan scored for the Flems, who beat their opponents 43-14 in their winning streak. Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves against his former team before being replaced in the third period due to a equipment problem. Dan Vladar stopped 13 of 16 shots in relief.

“You throw it away,” said Flame Center Blake Coleman. “You’re not going to win 82 games in a season as much as you want. Good teams lose and good teams have bad nights, but to be a good team you have to react and be able to learn from these games versus a rat.

“We’ve won for 10 consecutive reasons. We’re a really good hockey team and it’s part of the growth of our group that I’ve seen as an embarrassing rate and we’ve been able to respond with good play at home.”

With just two minutes left in Mangiapan, Demco ruined the shutout, picked up a wrong pass in the neutral zone and scored the 26th goal of the season.

Comments: Calgary’s Eric Goodbronson sent Jason Dickinson hard on board in the middle of the second period, and the Vancouver forward fell into the ice due to a clear leg injury. He left the ice on his own and never came back. … Miller increased his point streak to five games. He has four goals and six assists during the stretch. … Canucks marked the month of black history on Thursday with a special warm-up jersey and an official Pak drop from Claude Vilgrein, the first black player in the franchise’s history.

