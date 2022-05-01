Vandals deface mural depicting Muslim woman in Highland Park, New Jersey



HIGHLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) — There is hurt and anger in New Jersey after vandals defaced a mural depicting a Muslim woman.

Someone scrawled several Stars of David and ‘USA’ over the woman, who is wearing a hijab.

The mural is prominently displayed downtown in Highland Park.

Images of two other people in the painting were untouched.

Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor are investigating.

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11807483"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11807483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.

