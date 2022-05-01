World

Vandals deface mural depicting Muslim woman in Highland Park, New Jersey

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Vandals deface mural depicting Muslim woman in Highland Park, New Jersey
Written by admin
Vandals deface mural depicting Muslim woman in Highland Park, New Jersey

Vandals deface mural depicting Muslim woman in Highland Park, New Jersey

HIGHLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) — There is hurt and anger in New Jersey after vandals defaced a mural depicting a Muslim woman.

Someone scrawled several Stars of David and ‘USA’ over the woman, who is wearing a hijab.

The mural is prominently displayed downtown in Highland Park.

Images of two other people in the painting were untouched.

Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor are investigating.

ALSO READ | Fight at Garden State Plaza food court causes panic, evacuation

EMBED >More News Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Vandals #deface #mural #depicting #Muslim #woman #Highland #Park #Jersey

READ Also  Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment