Vandals ‘targeted’ memorial for NYC woman murdered inside apartment just days earlier

A memorial for a Manhattan woman who was stabbed to death by a repeat-criminal suspect in her Chinatown apartment was destroyed by vandals.

“We are angry and we are sorry,” landlord Brian Chin told WABC about the vandalized memorial.

Christina Una Lee, 35, was Death by stabbing Sunday morning at his Chinatown apartment on the Lower East Side. The suspect, 25-year-old Osama Nash, was charged with murder and has a rape sheet showing at least a dozen arrests over the past decade.

The mugshot shows 25-year-old Assam Nash, who was taken into custody for stabbing Christina Una Lee inside her walk-up Chinatown apartment on her sixth floor in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

The mugshot shows 25-year-old Assam Nash, who was taken into custody for stabbing Christina Una Lee inside her walk-up Chinatown apartment on her sixth floor in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
Christina Una Lee Murder sparks outrage among New Yorkers: ‘system is failing everyone’

Chin said he found the remains of a memorial in front of the apartment building and described the vandalism as a “targeted” attack on his memorial.

“The road [was] Filled with broken glass, candles were torn, signs were torn, flowers were scattered on the sidewalk, “Chin said.

NYC woman stabbed to death in apartment, repeat offender arrested: ‘epic proportions tragedy’

He and others worked to restore the monument immediately

“We’ve reused the signs on the trees, we’ve written new messages, we’ve replaced the candles, we’ve put more flowers,” Chin told WABC.

“The community will not allow his soul, the city of his memory, to crumble so easily,” he added.

READ Also  Xi Jinping's visit to Tibet in the midst of LAC dispute is a threat to India

NYC homeowner Manhattan Da Bragg has been stabbed after a homeless career criminal was arrested for stabbing a Chinatown apartment.

Chin said he considered vandalism a hate crime.

“The Asian American community has become accustomed to this hatred,” Chin said.

Lee’s assassination has sparked further outrage that New York leaders are failing its residents.

“The system is failing everyone,” said Jackie Wang, a member of the group around Concerned Citizens on East Broadway. “American Newsroom” Tuesday.

“It’s difficult, the whole thing. The whole thing is terrifying our community. I think in general, New Yorkers. [are] Feels insecure and especially the Asian-American community, because against hate crime [the] The Asian-American community has risen. “

