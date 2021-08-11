Vandana got emotional when she met her mother, the girl who made history in the Olympics hugged and cried – Vandana Kataria got a warm welcome, got emotional after meeting her mother

The Indian women’s hockey team returned home after making history from the Olympics. When star striker Vandana Kataria reached her home, she was given a hearty welcome. Festivals were being celebrated everywhere. She became emotional when she met her mother.



I hugged my mother and cried

Reaching Haridwar, he said, ‘We were very close to the medal, we could not win the medal, but we won the hearts of the people of India. The Indian team will definitely win a gold medal in the near future. While Vandana was engaged in practice, she lost her father in the meantime. When he came back and hugged his mother, he remembered his father’s dream.

Video: Indian hockey star Vandana Kataria hugs her mother and cries



India had lost the bronze medal match

Vandana Kataria holds the record for scoring three goals in an Olympic match. She was the highest scoring player for India. Great Britain defeated Indian women by scoring 3 goals against 3. After some time, the Indian girls quickly took the lead in the scoring match. Vandana Kataria also scored a goal. He not only thwarted the opposition with his goal, but also gave a blunt answer to the youths who were celebrating after the defeat in the previous match by setting off firecrackers and racist remarks outside his house in Roshanabad, Haridwar.

