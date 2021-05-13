Vandana Sajnani Khattar on Friendly Relationship With Rajesh Khattar’s Ex-Wife Neliima Azeem And Ishaan





Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Rajesh Khattar’s second spouse and actor Vandana Sajnani Khattar lately revealed her pleasant bond with Neliima Azeem who was Rajesh’s first spouse. Vandana opened up on her relationship with Ishaan Khattar (Neliima-Rajesh’s son) and Neliima within the newest chat with an leisure portal. She revealed that when her child Yuvaan was born, Neliima and Ishaan paid a go to. Vandana Sajnani Khattar shared her son Yuvaan’s bond with Ishaan. “When Yuvaan was born, Ishaan got here house, he was very tiny in fact, so there was no interplay as such. So, Ishaan was taking part in with him and all of that, then they’d a few video calls and stuff,” Vandana instructed Bollywood Bubble. She even talked about that she used to regularly go to Ishaan’s home however because of the lockdown, she hasn’t received an opportunity. She continued, “I’m very pleasant with Neliima additionally. So, we used to go there generally or they used to return house.” Additionally Learn – Neelima Azeem Opens Up About Her Divorce With Pankaj Kapur: ‘Shahid Was Simply 3.5 Years Previous’

“Neliima (Azeem) has come house even after that, she has seen Yuvaan in a bit of extra grown stage. Nonetheless, then the lockdown occurred, Ishaan was off to Goa for a while, and we had been additionally home-bound. However, Ishaan has been very a lot in contact, all of us truly,” Khattar concluded. Additionally Learn – Neelima Azeem Says Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Travelled by Buses to Perceive Wrestle | Unique

In August 2019, Vandana embraced motherhood on the age of 44 after quite a few makes an attempt together with IUI and IVF, failed surrogacies, and miscarriages. She revealed that how tough was it for her to conceive at this age. I felt I used to be happening below. As if I used to be alone on this battle. I wished to sit down alone in darkness and discuss to nobody. I used to be in a shell. One thing didn’t really feel proper, however I couldn’t notably say what. I used to be bedridden and couldn’t even put my legs right down to go to the toilet. I used to be utilizing a bedpan for 3 months. These months had been probably the most painful, emotionally draining, and fearful time of my life,” she instructed Pinkvilla. Additionally Learn – The best way to Embrace Being pregnant in Your 40s: Actor Vandana Khatter on Having Despair, And Challenges of Conceiving at 44