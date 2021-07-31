Entertainment

Vandana Vithlani Selling online rakhis, she started this work in pandemic | Vandana Vithlani is selling rakhis, started business under compulsion last year

1 hour ago
Actress Vandana Vithlani is selling rakhis online these days. He started this work last year, when the whole country came to a standstill due to Corona epidemic. Vandana did not have work in that difficult time, so she started making Rakhi and today she is selling Rakhi even after getting the show.

