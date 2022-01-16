Vanecek, Wilson Lead Capitals Past Islanders – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Wilson scored early, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-net purpose late, and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves to guide the Washington Capitals to a 2-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Vanecek picked up his seventh win of the season and his third profession shutout because the Capitals snapped a four-game skid (0-2-2).

“The blokes was buzzing immediately,” Vanecek stated. “They weren’t making errors. They helped me lots with the blocked pictures.”

Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves in solely his fifth begin for the Islanders since permitting 4 targets in opposition to the New York Rangers in late November.

Wilson opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the slot at 4:35 of the primary interval. The Islanders misplaced monitor of Wilson when the Capitals broke over the blue line and a spinning Aliaksei Protas zipped a go to Wilson, who was on their lonesome between the circles. Washington outshot the Islanders 16-7 within the first 20 minutes.

“First purpose actually helps settle you in on an early sport,” Wilson stated. “That helps us play the sport we wish to play. If you’re chasing the sport you get away from a few of your habits and the stuff that it takes to win.”

The Islanders’ greatest alternative got here halfway via the primary interval when defenseman Noah Dobson fired a wrist shot off the put up after making a nifty transfer to create area within the slot.

“We acquired to discover a option to get the puck to the online, particularly late,” Islanders captain Anders Lee stated. “We acquired to discover a option to bear down and get one thing greasy.”

Vanecek preserved the shutout when he denied Islanders ahead Oliver Wahlstrom on a stuff-in alternative with 2:30 remaining within the third interval. The 26-year-old goaltender is in his second season with Washington after the group chosen him within the second spherical of the 2014 NHL draft. The Czech goalie has collected 28 profession victories in 55 appearances with the Capitals.

The Islanders have been 0-3 on the facility play and fell to 5-10-2 after they fail to capitalize on the person benefit.

“I usually assume specialty groups are a mirrored image of your five-on-five play,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette stated. “Our guys have been dialed in, which means the penalty killers have been dialed in. They gained the battles, executed their routes, caught the clears, blocked pictures and did all of the little issues that may make a penalty kill profitable.”

Ovechkin sealed the victory along with his 755th profession purpose within the remaining seconds.

Lane Lambert led the Islanders behind the bench whereas coach Barry Trotz stays in COVID-19 protocol.

“We knew the magnitude of the sport and we didn’t get the outcome,” Lambert stated.

NOTES: Capitals ahead Conor Sheary was positioned in COVID-19 protocol previous to the sport. … The Capitals haven’t had two consecutive regulation losses in 53 straight video games, a streak that started April 9, 2021. … Washington is 17-6-4 when scoring the primary purpose. … The Capitals have had 11 rookies seem in a sport this season, essentially the most by Washington because the 2013-14 season.

Islanders host Philadelphia on Monday evening.

Capitals host Vancouver on Sunday.

