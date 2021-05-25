Vanessa Feltz shows off her 3.5 stone weight loss in a baby pink dress

After present process a life-style transformation in 2019, she misplaced 3.5 stone.

And now Vanessa Feltz, 59, has continued to show her unbelievable weight loss after she made an look on This Morning on Tuesday, the place she seemed sensational to she sat down with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The TV legend, 59, was the image of poise and magnificence on-screen earlier than unveiling her wild facet when she zipped house on a motorcycle – which her fiancé Ben Ofoedu documented on Twitter and penned: ‘Love how the wifey rolls’.

Vanessa’s beautiful dress featured a thick white collar and matching cuffs with the structured center to the quantity highlighting her waist.

She additionally wore a pair of shiny pink earrings which matched the color of her heels.

With her face made-up elegantly she seemed glamorous as she made one more of her common appearances on the morning TV present.

Ben took to social media to disclose Vanessa’s methodology of transport as she hopped on to a motorcycle to make her method house.

Earlier this 12 months, Vanessa candidly mentioned her and Ben’s intercourse life and cheekily admitted that they do it ‘at any time when and wherever they need’.

Talking in an interview, the presenter, stated that the duo hold the spark alive by sending racy messages and it’s her ‘responsibility’ to have saucy knickers.

Vanessa admitted that she needs her relationship with the Phats & Small vocalist, 48, to remain ‘good’ and never grow to be ‘stagnant, boring and dreary’.

Speaking to The Solar about their intercourse life throughout lockdown, she stated: ‘It isn’t like we’re doing the rest in the intervening time, so what the hell are we going to do if we’re not doing that?

‘Additionally, we have not obtained youngsters at house any extra, so we actually can do it at any time when we wish to.

‘We do not have to ask for anybody’s permission if we wish to do no matter we would like, in any room that we really feel like doing it in, in any place we wish to do it in, at any time of the day. And that’s fairly a good feeling.’

Vanessa added that ‘age will not be a difficulty’ and that they each ‘really feel an obligation’ to make an effort in their romance.

The star cheekily revealed that they make issues ‘enjoyable’ by Ben cooking in the nude and she’s going to put on ‘saucy’ kickers.

Giving her intercourse life recommendation, Vanessa added that you will need to do issues that get {couples} ‘smooching and hand-holding’ fairly than speaking concerning the damp on your private home’s ceiling.

Vanessa and Ben have been engaged since December 2006 however the presenter admitted she is in no rush to tie the knot but would ‘by no means say by no means’.

Her first marriage to surgeon Dr. Michael Kurer ended in 2000 after he reportedly left her for an additional girl, 13-years after they exchanged vows.