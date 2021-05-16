Vanessa Hudgens shows off her abs in hot pink bikini top and jeans in an evocative Instagram selfie

She was just lately seen partying on a yacht with motion star Gerard Butler.

And on Saturday, Vanessa Hudgens uploaded a daring selfie to her Instagram tales, posing sensually in a pair of high-waisted denim jeans and a hot pink bikini top.

The singer and actress, 32, put one hand up on the wall as she posed, sporting a black face protecting and pink cap that matched her swimsuit top completely.

The star additionally had a silver necklace on.

Her darkish hair cascaded down over her shoulder and down her again.

The Beastly actress dipped her hips coquettishly in the snap, eyeing the digital camera coyly.

Vanessa has been having fun with spending time with her buddies, together with musician GG Magree.

The actress was just lately seen exhibiting off her gym-honed body whereas leaving the famed Dogpound fitness center in West Hollywood alongside BFF GG.

The pair had been in Joshua Tree earlier this month, the place they celebrated the launch of Vanessa’s new line of cactus water with a VIP retreat.

Beautiful: Vanessa was in Joshua Tree earlier this month, the place she celebrated the launch of her new line of cactus water with a VIP retreat

She has additionally been seen on Instagram partying up a storm with each Magree in addition to good friend Vince Rossi.

And final weekend, Hudgens and Butler spent a day on a ship collectively.

It seems they had been amongst a small group of people that shocked their good friend, Oliver Trevena, on his fortieth birthday with an afternoon of partying on the Pacific Ocean close to Malibu, California on Sunday.

Butler and one other mate helped lead Trevena, who was blindfolded, alongside a dock till they reached the small boat, the place Hudgens and a handful of different buddies had been ready.