Vani Kapoor feels connected to Hrithik: Vani Kapoor says she feels connected to her war co-star Hrithik Roshan: Vani Kapoor feels connected to Hrithik Roshan, explains why

Vani Kapoor feels connected to Hrithik Roshan, explains why
How does he match up with his co-stars? To this question, Vani said, “Ranveer is very vocal among the people I have worked with. He can make you vocal. I have spent a lot of time with him while shooting Befikre. He is a super friendly person.
Vani said that she feels very connected with her co-star Hrithik Roshan. She said, ‘As an actor and as a person, I feel very connected to Hrithik. I think I behave like them. Our thoughts are similar to each other. Like him, I am a big critic of my work. We are the same in terms of uncertainty. Overall we have a tempo and wavelength match. She has a lot of fun when she talks, she’s a lot of fun. They think I’m having a lot of fun. I love knowing they love my company.
The voice also spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and said, ‘We spent a lot of time together in Ladakh during the shooting and during this time we got a chance to get to know him better. He’s funny, clever, logical. He knows everything about everyone and he is very naughty.
