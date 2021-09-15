Vani Kapoor feels connected to Hrithik: Vani Kapoor says she feels connected to her war co-star Hrithik Roshan: Vani Kapoor feels connected to Hrithik Roshan, explains why

Vani Kapoor has worked with stars like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and now she will be seen in ‘Shamsheera’ with Ranbir Kapoor. However, Vani also admits that despite being in the spotlight as an actor, she is very introverted and shy. Vani Kapoor has said that she feels very attached to Hrithik.

In an exclusive interview with the Times of India, Vani said, ‘I am a very private person, I love my place. Even when he is at work, I rarely talk to people. I am one of those who remain silent and in such a situation people feel arrogant and proud.



How does he match up with his co-stars? To this question, Vani said, “Ranveer is very vocal among the people I have worked with. He can make you vocal. I have spent a lot of time with him while shooting Befikre. He is a super friendly person.

Vani said that she feels very connected with her co-star Hrithik Roshan. She said, ‘As an actor and as a person, I feel very connected to Hrithik. I think I behave like them. Our thoughts are similar to each other. Like him, I am a big critic of my work. We are the same in terms of uncertainty. Overall we have a tempo and wavelength match. She has a lot of fun when she talks, she’s a lot of fun. They think I’m having a lot of fun. I love knowing they love my company.

The voice also spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and said, ‘We spent a lot of time together in Ladakh during the shooting and during this time we got a chance to get to know him better. He’s funny, clever, logical. He knows everything about everyone and he is very naughty.