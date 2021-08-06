Vani Kapoor: Vani Kapoor has a small role in a good film: Vani Kapoor said that it is not bad to have a small part in a good film.

Actress Vani Kapoor, who started her Bollywood career in 2013 with ‘Pure Desi Romance’, is now making a long-awaited film. Nowadays, Vani is in the news due to her recently released film ‘Bell Bottom’. In this regard, we had this special conversation with him:

Early in your career, you waited three years for the second film and now you have three films coming back. What was the most important lesson for you in this 8 year film journey?

Dude, my wait isn’t over, what should I do? Now pictures are being made, epidemics have arrived. Now because of that, I have to wait and see if the epidemic is over. I don’t know what my destiny is. When something happens, the wait comes first. Still, I’m happy with my decisions in the movies I’ve been a part of. This industry has taught me the most patience that nothing is easy to get. Anyone who has reached some point in this industry, has reached it through his hard work and right decisions, so you can’t tell him why he has come or why he is getting a job? I am a girl from Delhi, I am from there. I had no godfather, no support, but I had the opportunity to work with good people.

Your role in ‘Bell Bottom’ is not very big. So, what was the reason for making this film?

The film stars Akshay Kumar Sir. He’s a megastar. The action, the comedy, everything is amazing, so the biggest thing for me was the opportunity to work with him. I always say that my father is a big fan of his. I’m a huge fan of him, I’ve seen all his movies, so sharing screen space with him was a great opportunity for me. Yes, I would love to work with Akshay Saran again, where my role is big, effective, but the story of this film is very good, so it is not bad to have a small part of a good film. There was so much power in the story that I thought it was not a bad thing to have a small part of such a good film.

For the first time in your career, you are so busy. After ‘Bell Bottom’, your films like ‘Shamsheera’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ are also in the queue …

(In between) How many days have I been waiting for ‘Shamshera’. ‘Shamshera’ was supposed to come out in July last year, but it has been delayed due to corona. They are waiting for the cinema to open everywhere, 100 percent of the audience, because that movie is also made for the big screen experience. Everyone has worked very hard. You will see Ranbir Kapoor in a very different way. Ranbir is a very good actor, so working with him was also memorable. He looks so good in the movie. My look is also very different. I hope things get better soon, then my other two films will hit the screens soon.

Akshay Kumar was seen flirting with Vani Kapoor in the first song of Bell Bottom, Marjawan, the video went viral

Tell us about the experience of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’?

His experience was also very good. We shot the film in Chandigarh. I was 5-6 years old, when I had been to Chandigarh once before, but we hadn’t visited. This time, too, he could not move because of Kovid. Worked with Ayushman for the first time. He is very hardworking, acting realistic. Gattu Sir (Abhishek Kapoor) is an amazing filmmaker. I have a lot of respect for him because he makes films with a lot of heart and in a different way.

Social media has become an important part of our lives, where both love and hate rain down. How do you handle trolling etc?

See, either I focus on the negativity or the positivity, if the positives are more, there is nothing to worry about. You can’t keep everyone happy. No matter how hard you try, someone will get in trouble with you, so I believe give more importance to the people who love you.

What was it like working with Akshay Kumar?

At first I had no idea what they would be like. I had met him only once a long time ago. They spoke very lovingly, but the conversation was very short and formal. This was my first experience where a star makes you feel very comfortable. We had a lot of people on the set, Akshay Sir used to take everyone with him. Everyone used to sit together and eat. So I am the one who eats alone in my hotel room. I was a little upset with people. I don’t know what to say, so Akshay Saran helped me a lot. They are very comfortable and Punjabi, so a connection is made.



You are both in the role of a couple in the film. It is often criticized in the industry that heroines fall in love in their mid-twenties. What do you think about it?

I really believe age is just a number. Tomorrow I’m fifty years old and there’s a story where I have to fall in love with a young hero, so I don’t think society should bother him, because that’s a story. Age is just a number. Whatever these stars are, they are in the movie because people are loving them. They want to be seen and age shouldn’t really matter. If someone is doing a good job, why are you telling him to retire, be it a girl or a boy, age should not be given so much attention.

