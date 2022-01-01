Vani Prakashan Group ties up with Jnanpith Trust, award winning books will be republished

Vani Prakashan, which publishes Indian and international languages, has tied up with ‘Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust’ for the monopoly rights of the world famous publications of Bharatiya Jnanpith. Vani Prakashan Group has taken up the responsibility of exclusively publishing Jnanpith Award winning books with the aim of making available rich and prestigious literature Hindi and English readers across the world.

Arun Maheshwari, Managing Director and Group Chairman, Vani Prakashan said, “The responsibility of publications of Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust is indeed a matter of deep respect. The foundation of Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust has been dedicated since 1943 to publish extinct branches of knowledge and to honor literature in Indian languages. The dignity and prestige of the Indian Jnanpith is unbroken and universal.

Arun Maheshwari said that it has been part of our personal planning and leadership to ensure that literature in each language gets the recognition it deserves. Vani Prakashan Group is proud and excited to be associated with the glorious history of Bharatiya Jnanpith.

Bhartiya Jnanpith Trust believes that since its inception in 1943, it has been working with dedication towards fulfilling the objectives of promotion of knowledge. The Trust’s research and publications program began with a revival of excellence. We are feeling a sense of pride and responsibility to carry forward this assignment with Vani Prakashan Group.

He said that Vani Prakashan was established six decades ago for the promotion of Hindi literature. At that time the English language was intellectually and popularly known. Vani Prakashan successfully tried to eliminate that linguistic imbalance. Maheshwari says that in the history of Hindi literature after the seventies, books published by Vani Prakashan Group have contributed immensely in enriching the Hindi language.

The Jnanpith Award is considered one of the prestigious literary honors of the country. The idea of ​​setting up this award was mooted by the founder of the trust, Sahu Shanti Prasad Jain and then Rama Jain, along with prominent literary voices including Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Laxmi Chandra Jain. The first award was presented to G. Shankar Kurup (Malayalam language) in 1965. Since then, this prestigious award is given to writers of Indian languages.

Arun Maheshwari said that this is a time of double happiness for us. Daya Prakash Sinha’s play ‘Samrat Ashok’, published by Vani Prakashan, has been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2021. Along with the award of ‘Emperor Ashok’, theatrical writing and research have also got prestige.

